Cynisca Cycling severed ties with 'rogue manager' who asked mechanic to dress as a racer





Cynisca Cycling has ended its relationship with “rogue manager” Danny van Haute and will not appeal the UCI's decision to sanction them after a mechanic fraudulently posed as a rider last season. The U.S. women's continental team accepts the governing body's decision and will serve its one-race suspension at next month's Vuelta Extremadura Féminas. “Cynisca Cycling understands the need for disciplinary measures taken by the UCI. The team has not and will never tolerate this type of behavior. This was a one-time mistake by a rogue director,” read a statement from the team. “We thank the UCI Disciplinary Commission for its careful review of the actions. On behalf of the team, we apologize once again to the event organizers for the behavior that occurred during the event. “The team looks forward to continuing our mission to advance more women in cycling.” Van Haute was hired as a contract sporting director at the newly formed team in 2023, before Cynisca Cycling looks to fill full-time positions. He was considered “the main author” by the UCI, after asking the four riders present to “lie about the fate of a fifth rider” – unavailable due to illness. It was then her decision that “the team mechanic, Moira Barrett, wore riding clothes and a face mask, showed up at the start and signed the start sheet as the fifth rider on the team,” he said. declared the team manager. UCI in a press release. “At the time of the event, other team management/personnel were unaware of the deception carried out by Mr. Van Haute and the mechanic,” Cynisca Cycling said. “Upon learning of the incident, the team took internal action and terminated all current and future relationships with Mr. Van Haute and the mechanic. The team then cooperated fully with the UCI investigation. » Along with his exclusion from the team, Van Haute was also fined for his involvement, while Barrett was also suspended for her active role, but for a shorter period until September 1, 2024 only, with no fine . Cynisca Cycling now has a full-time sports director, Gillian Ellsay, who was recruited at the end of the 2023 season and completed the UCI sports director training in the autumn. She is listed as sports director heading into the Oetingen GP with the women's team next week, March 6.

