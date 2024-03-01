Men's basketball beats Army at home





Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian Men's basketball won against Army at home last Saturday with a final score of 54-41. The game started strong with both teams shooting a combined 34% from the field, 25% from three-point range. , and 41% from the free throw line. It was the Bison's defensive effort that kept them just ahead of the Black Knights. The two teams The s forced 15 turnovers, but the Orange and Blue were able to convert those turnovers, scoring 15 points on Army's 15 turnovers compared to the Black Knights' 6. The Bisons' top scorer was Josh Bascoe (25), who gave the team 11 points coming off the bench. They had two other double-digit scorers, Noah Williamson26 and Ian Motta25. Jack Forrest24, the team's leading scorer, recorded his first game in single digits since November 25, and it was only his second game of the season without scoring in double figures. Story continues below advertisement The Bison also outscored Army 42-35, led by 7 from Williamson and 5 from Forrest. This is a huge win for the Bison that keeps them in contention for a top-4 seed in the Patriot League tournament, giving them home-court advantage in their first game. After the win, the Orange and Blue were 8-8 in conference play, tied for fifth place. Boston is also 8-8, American and Lehigh are both 9-7 and Lafayette is 10-6. The Bison put themselves in a great position for a higher seed with this win against the Black Knights. After a 68-46 win over Loyola, the Bison sit at 9-8 in the conference and are tied for fourth with Boston and Lehigh, also 9-8 in the Patriot League. On Saturday, March 2, men's basketball will play its final regular season game at home against Lafayette. (Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

