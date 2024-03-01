The Red Dress Tells a Global Story at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton

Macleod learned embroidery at age 9 from a kind-hearted Indian lady in Lagos, Nigeria, according to the project catalog. Perhaps this is what laid the foundations for this traveling project. From 2009 to 2023, she asked 380 international embroiderers to contribute to a single garment. It became a beautiful silk dress with a fitted top and a voluminous pleated skirt. Macleod circulated nearly 90 individual panels of burgundy silk to 51 countries. Each panel now contains between 10,000 and 50,000 points.

The designers include 367 women or girls, 11 men or boys and two non-binary artists. Refugees from Palestine, Syria and Ukraine, war survivors from Kosovo and Rwanda, poor women from South Africa and Mexico, as well as professional artisans and students are all represented.

The dress is a humiliating sight sitting on a plinth in an otherwise quiet gallery. It would be appropriate for a state dinner or a Victorian ball. At the same time, it is a colorful patchwork and a source of pride for its creators. On the back of the bodice, Macleod embroidered a spider web to represent the global network of connection that the dress has become.

A detail of some of the intricate work on 'The Red Dress', including a toile that designer Kirstie Macleod embroidered on the back. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe team

The artist invited embroiderers to use their needles and thread to communicate aspects of their identity and culture. Everyone used their own thread, color palette and stitch type.

Engaging the community, The Red Dress is a classic art of social practice. With all its seams, it recalls the AIDS Memorial Quilt. But as a dress, it speaks intimately to women's experiences. It conceals in its deep folds historical class differences between the often invisible needleworkers and their wealthy clients.

The breadth of designs and patterns seems almost endless. Saudi seamstress Maysaa Qassim Alireza, a doctor turned mother, used pure gold and silver threads in an ornate floral design that Saudi Bedouin brides wear on the eve of a wedding. Kosovar artists Feride and Fatime Hallili sewed white birds of peace, with poems inside inspired by healing from war.

Working with a Cape Town textile brand, Missibaba, Ayo Amon Demi embroidered scenes from his life in the township of Kayamandi, in the Western Cape province of South Africa: a farmer and a bison pulling a plow; women pounding yams.

South African craftswoman Ayo Amon Demi depicted scenes from her life in the commune of Kayamandi in 2012. Chloe Townsend

Embroidery provides skills and income to artisans, primarily women working alone or in collectives around the world. Speaking to charities and other initiatives supporting poor women, Macleod commissioned several of her seamstresses. In Sinai, this income allowed embroiderers to send their children to school, according to exhibits video.

HAS KISS, a non-profit organization with workshops in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda that provide craft training, education and microfinancing to textile artisans, 10 Congolese women sewed words with personal meaning to them. One of them, Louise, had been abandoned by her husband and was raising four children, according to a wall text, when she joined forces with other seamstress workers. She eventually paid off her debts and bought a house.

Louise embroidered SOLIDARITÉ in the silk. It's a perfect word here with Sesterstvi, Slovan for sorority, sewn by Czech artist Blanka Berta Kolkova into the left sleeve. Such words represent the community and sustenance found in needlework circles. Macleod documents all Red Dress artisans on projects website (www.reddressembroidery.com/Embroiderers).

A detail of some of the intricate work on the dress, including elongated triangles made by Hilaria Lopez Patishtan and Zenaida Aguilar of Chiapas, Mexico. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe team

Once the embroiderers sewed their panels, they shipped them to Macleod in England, where she worked with seamstress Gail Falconer and seamstress Sylvia De Gregorio first to design the dress and then to tailor it to its volume. of silk in full swing as the project progressed.

Sometimes women wear the dress. At first, Macleod wore it in a performance art piece in which she sat in a glass case, embroidering. In 2020, she traveled to the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico, to meet Zenaida Aguilar and Hilaria Lopez Patishtan, indigenous seamstresses who contributed to the triangular panels on the front of the dress, which make the skirt flare. They work for Kitz, an organization that helps Mexican artists who make traditional textiles. Zenaida used French knots to represent her local flora. Hilaria opted for a geometric design.

An embroidery hoop in Aguacatenango, Chiapas, Mexico. The dress is worn by Vanessa Aguilar Juarez. Kirstie MacLeod

The exhibition video follows Macleod on this journey. Zenaida teaches needlework and several of her students spontaneously gathered around the dress and added it to the hem. Hilaria, who was 17 when she sewed her panel in 2018, tried on the dress.

She doesn't speak in the video. She doesn't have to. His face shines with pride.

THE RED DRESS

At Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St., Brockton, through May 19. 508-588-6000, www.fullercraft.org/exhibitions/the-red-dress/

