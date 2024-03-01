Fashion
Taliban warns of ban on appearing in media without respecting dress code
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have reportedly warned against barring female journalists and women in general from accessing media platforms unless they follow a dress code requiring only their eyes to be visible.
The Afghan Journalists Center, or AFJC, a press freedom organization, said the warning was issued Tuesday by Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, head of the Taliban group for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice -ministry, during a meeting with journalists in Kabul.
In a statement published on its website, the AFJC cited ministry spokesperson Abdul Ghaffar Farooq, who recommended during the meeting to respect a modest dress code, showing images of women dressed in black and veiled, their face largely covered, leaving only their eyes visible.
Farooq also suggested that television news channels avoid interviewing women who do not wear hijabs or fully cover their faces, the organization said.
Hanafi warned that failure to follow these guidelines could lead to a possible ban on women's work in the media by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the statement said.
Ministry officials have not yet commented on the reported meeting or its details.
The media watchdog said it was deeply concerned about the state of Afghan media and the potential repercussions of banning women from working in the media, who already face significant restrictions in their work.
He believes Hanafi's warnings could ultimately eliminate women from the media in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have already imposed draconian restrictions on most women's access to education, work or public life in general.
The AFJC said in its statement that local media workers in the country have faced strict working conditions requiring them to strictly follow a set of media guidelines introduced by the Taliban after their resumption of power in 2021.
Some of the existing directives prevent women from working in national radio and television stations, impose gender segregation in workplaces and ban the broadcast of female voices and telephone calls in some provinces, the minister said. center.
The AFJC moved its office out of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, but says it has staff on the ground and coordinates with local media.
The Taliban has banned television series featuring female performers, and female news anchors must wear an officially prescribed Islamic hijab on air.
Gender Apartheid
The Taliban has banned adolescent girls from receiving education beyond the sixth grade, female aid workers are barred from working for non-governmental humanitarian groups, including the United Nations, except in the health sector, and women are not allowed to visit public parks, gymnasiums, and public baths.
A UN expert warned in a report released Thursday that the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan has deteriorated enormously and caused unacceptable suffering since the Taliban took power.
Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, urged the Taliban and the outside world to act to stop this downward spiral and restore hope to Afghans.
Women and girls are excluded from public life, peaceful dissent is not tolerated, violence and the threat of violence are used with impunity to control and sow fear among the population, Bennett said. He expressed deep concern about the ban on the education of girls and female aid workers.
He denounced public executions and floggings of Afghans, including women, convicted of crimes, including murder and adultery, ordered by the Taliban.
The report reveals that the institutionalized, systematic and widespread nature of gender discrimination is unprecedented, reaching the level of sexist persecution and warranting being called “gender apartheid.”
Just hours before the report was released Thursday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on the social media platform 'abuse' the Afghan human rights issue and instead focus on and end human rights. abuse elsewhere in the world.
The Taliban have rejected criticism of their governance, saying it is consistent with Islamic Sharia law and Afghan culture.
