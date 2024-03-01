Men's Clothing Store Owner Attacked By Trio In Downtown Brooklyn, Culprits Arrested By Brooklyn Paper

The owner of Jide's Dandy in downtown Brooklyn was praying outside his store when, police say, three young assailants attacked him.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper e-newsletter to receive local news, updates and insights straight to your inbox!

The owner of a downtown men's clothing store was attacked by three individuals who stole several items of clothing on February 19.

Police say the owner of Jide's Dandy on Jay Street was praying outside his store around 5:40 p.m. when he was punched in the back of the head.

The 63-year-old victim said a group of three people, an adult and two teenagers, continued to kick and punch him before one of the individuals pulled out a knife. The group then took several hats and pairs of gloves from the store before fleeing down Jay Street.

Officers canvassing the area at 6.30pm that evening arrested three men aged 13, 14 and 21 in connection with the assault and robbery.

Theft reports in downtown Brooklyn's 84th Precinct have nearly tripled so far this year, according to Police Department Data. As of February 25 (when the most recent data is available), 33 thefts have been reported in the constituency since the start of the year, an increase of almost 154% compared to just 13 during the same period in 2023.

Felony assaults, however, are down slightly since the start of the year in the 84th Precinct, according to the same data as most other major crimes in the area.