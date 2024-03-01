Loewe merges high and low, tailoring and couture, to impress Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — On Friday, a labyrinthine, green art gallery surrounded the tops of Loewes where they breathed the pure air of the enveloping forest of eastern Paris, among the ancient stones of the Chateau de Vincennes.

The gallery's decor walls were lined with wooded and framed landscapes by foreign artist and American painter Albert York, a clear statement of commonality from the brand's former foreign fashion designer, Jonathan Anderson. The Northern Irish master can always be counted on to twist, bend and reinvent the wheel in his own way. It's no wonder Loewe declared Lo-WEH-vay among the hottest tickets to Paris Fashion Week.

Inverting notions of class and money, in a show filled with contradictions, Anderson flipped up and down and back again with aplomb. The tropes of working-class styles from the British Isles were inventively reimagined for the luxury show: a modest wool waistcoat was made from reams of rough-textured black wool, over loose, intentionally faded trousers evoking the wear, with dynamic, gathered swooshes in the fabric. A rough, brown trapeze tunic had the feel of historical attire and was elevated to haute couture by its minimalism.

Yet among all this, the most interesting part of this veritable trove of ideas was Anderson's fusion of sewing and sewing; the highest forms of dress for women and men were intentionally confused, merged and conflated.

Anderson transformed the traditional Etonian jumpsuit into a captivating hybrid dress with flapping bands dancing across the floor. Beneath a perfectly tailored jacket was a spectacle of printed white sultan pants. They had an unexpected parachute effect at the back, creating a dramatic silhouette with VIP guests capturing the moment with their cameras.

Elsewhere, a gray men's jacket was elevated to a work of art with an intricately sculpted silver metal couture collar, showcasing sculptural details so exquisite they defy description. This is where Anderson truly excels, venturing into the realm of the extraordinary: he creates visual poetry on the catwalk, presenting pieces that, while deeply rooted, are works of art to be worn in the street. His creations demonstrate the rare ability to mix the imaginary and the practical, creating fashion that is both inspiring and accessible.

Guests were greeted by 18 of York's artworks, featuring lush landscapes and serene still lifes, not only reflecting York's status as Anderson's beloved inspiration, but emphasizing the alien theme. Born in Detroit in 1928 and later moving to New York, York has blazed a unique path. After meeting gallerist Roy Davis in 1962, he chose to distance himself from the vibrant New York art scene, instead finding solace and inspiration in the tranquility of Southampton, where he continued to paint until his death in 2009.

Anderson, sharing his own account of feeling like an outsider, as he once told The Cut in 2022, identifies with York's journey. Citing his Irish origins and the challenges of not being accepted into a major art school, Anderson considered himself on the periphery in the early years. Yet, thanks to designs that constantly push the boundaries and captivate the fashion world, he has become a famous figure in Paris. Much like York, who was eventually collected by Jacqueline Kennedy and revered by the elite, Anderson went from outsider to luminary, celebrated by the glitterati and beyond.

Inside the breathtaking Art Deco interiors of the Palais de la Porte Dorée, Issey Miyake's guests admired murals and bas-reliefs of exotic scenes illuminated by dappled lighting. This symphony of light continued in the show of the Japanese house, which excels in techno-fabric, casting harsh, surreal shadows on looks showcasing sculptural sartorial explorations. Pleated wrapping and layers of overlay, sometimes in vibrant hues such as bright blue, created a feeling of envelopment and protection.

At the center of this collection were two series called Envision and Wander, embodying the essence of wrapping the human form in fabric, drawing inspiration from the concept of clothing as a protective and playful gesture. Sculptural shapes come from wrapping fabric around the body to create garments with a natural drape, while hand-pleated fabrics in organic silhouettes create the impression of a wandering nomad through airy, expansive designs.

Despite the innovative exploration of shape and fabric, the show finale ventured perhaps too far into the concept of cover-up, with excessively pleated looks that obscured models' faces and resulted in bulky silhouettes. This unexpected twist surprised many, as models walked the runway swathed in head-to-toe pleats.