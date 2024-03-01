Chlo Girl returns to Paris Fashion Week





For years, the Chlo Girl was actually another, more pronounced version of the It Girl. You know: the kind of person for whom the word girl was less a judgment on age than a state of mind; the kind of person with cool, somewhat carefree magnetism, who had just enough accessibility that everyone couldn't stop thinking about a goal. And then I imagined being her. Or at least, dress like her. It's one of the most indelible brand avatars fashion has ever created. I can't think of another brand that has such an imaginary person, rather than a logo, to embody it. Although it's unclear who exactly came up with the name, Gaby Aghion, the founder of Chlos, created the brand as a free-form ready-to-wear alternative to the stuffy French couture of the 1950s and although the Chlo Girl has had many incarnations in many different forms. designers, for most people its most definitive identity was created in the late 1970s by Karl Lagerfeld, with some updates by Phoebe Philo in the early '90s. This Chlo Girl exudes youth and energy; of freedom and frolic in the fields of daisies bathed in sunlight. She's a little hippie, a little rocker, a little romantic and a lot carefree. She shares space with the Stevie Nicks and Jane Birkin (and even Kate Moss) of the mind. And even though this version of the Chlo Girl had been absent from fashion for a while, Thursday in Paris Chemena Kamali, Chlo's new creative director, brought her back.

She did it with airy ruffled chiffons that looked like a cross between a pirate shirt and an angel nightie, the sleeves trailing to the floor, the edge of the dress's hem tucked into one leg of leather boots above the knee. With two-tone high-waisted flared denim and lace. With cashmere and patent capes, and a gold belt with Chlo in fancy writing that was eye-catching even though it looked like the L was going to hit you in the navel. With too many barely-hidden boobs (please, can we forget that stupid style choice?), but also matching chiffon shorts with pockets perfect for slouching on. With a bit of cowboy fringe, sunglasses and big soft shoulder bags. And she did it to the tunes of Kate Bush. (Of course.)

None of this is particularly new, but the aesthetic style has the same everlasting appeal as the first few times, partly because since 2006, when Ms. Philo left Chlo, no one else has done it quite as well. Not at Chlo itself, where designers like Clare Waight Keller tweaked her Chlo Girl a little too much and Natacha Ramsay-Levi made hers too cool for school (and most consumers), and, recently , Gabriela Hearst made hers a goofy combination of artsy, crafty and sophisticated. And not elsewhere, which means that with Ms. Kamali, a new generation will discover the Chlo Girl for the first time. And in all kinds of ways, since in no other brand is the creator so attuned to the idea. Ever since Stella McCartney was named creative director in 1997, there's been a feeling that Chlo's head should also be quintessential Chlo, and that means she has to be female (let's forget the fact that the designer who has the more costumed this character was, in fact, a man). Whether you adhere to this gender rule or not, at Ms. Kamali, Chlo hit the jackpot.

Not only does she have Chlo in her blood, having worked on the design teams of Ms. Philo and Ms. Waight Keller, but, as she bowed out at the end of the show in a beige Chlo shirt, a tangle of gold chains and those high-waisted jeans, she was practically glowing with Chlo Girl energy. Even though she's 42 and a mother of two (one of whom was so thrilled to see her at the end of the show that he rushed to the catwalk to give her a hug). As a colleague told me after the show, I'll have what she's having. Be prepared to wear a lot of clogs and wooden blocks again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/01/style/chemena-kamali-chloe-paris-fashion-week.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos