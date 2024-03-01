This maxi dress with pockets is down to $24 (40% off)

Don't want to buy a whole new wardrobe for spring or upcoming trips? We feel you. Our favorite workaround: fashion staples that can take you from season to season. We're talking items that work on their own in warm weather, but can be added (in style, of course) when things get chilly. A flattering maxi dress is one of those must-haves, and one of Amazon's most popular options, the Huskary long dressis on sale for as low as $24, down from $40.

Amazon Stash your purse: this ultra-versatile dress also has pockets. $24 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

This maxi dress usually costs $40, but it's up to 25% off plus an additional 20% off with the promo code on the page. While the price may vary a bit depending on the color you choose, it's the kind of dress you'll come back to again and again. When we think about cost per wear, the Huskary long dress is both invaluable And very cheap.

Why do I need this?

Amazon shoppers love this maxi dress for its simplicity, style, and versatility. Its flowing design will help it drape over your body without clinging. Pair it with cute flats and a denim jacket and you're ready for a night out, or wear it to the office with a blazer. For a date night, dress it up with your favorite necklace, a pair of heels and a cardigan. It also has pockets always a welcome addition.

Buy several, you may want to wear this flattering maxi dress every day. (Amazon)

What the reviews say:

More than 15,000 reviewers give the Huskary long dress five stars for its flattering fit and versatile design.

“I've gained 30 pounds in the last year and tend to have an apple shape. …I wanted a dress that would hide me a little because I have a wedding to attend and I wanted to look good. 'easy”, wrote one of these five-star reviews. “I hate wearing dresses and, oh my goodness, I can say that this flatters me so much! I am incredibly happy with this simple dress and it hides the areas I needed the most.”

“I love this dress. …I have it in four colors!” said another big fan. “It's long enough for me (I'm 5'10” and 150 pounds and wear a size M) and it hangs freely but doesn't look scruffy. The fabric is a heavy material. …I think the weight of it is the fabric that helps it hang so well.

“This dress is absolutely perfect. I was worried when I read that someone described it as a dry fit fabric, but I went ahead anyway.” a third satisfied customer noticed. “It's a sort of lightweight, form-fitting rayon, thankfully without any shine or shine. …Eliminates the issues (little belly dog) and hugs the assets! The pockets are a nice bonus, and as another noted critically, they are usable without the dress clinging in an unflattering way.

“I'm 5'6″, 219 pounds and every curve of my body was still visible in the dress (not a bad thing),” said one reviewer who ordered an extra-large. “It can be worn for lounging around the house, running to the grocery store, walking the dog or you can definitely jazz it up for going out to dinner.”

“I loved it so much I ordered three more.” wrote one last buyer. “It's an easy dress to throw on for any occasion… It doesn't cling, but it's soft and flowy… The only reason I gave it four stars is because it is a bit thin. I don't do it.” However, I don't find it transparent. This is my new go-to dress.

Amazon Choose from dozens of colors and patterns, from this bright green to tropical florals and tie-dyes. (Prices vary.) $24 at Amazon

