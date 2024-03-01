Mom asks if she's 'overreacting' to Target dress





There seems to be a constant war between children's clothing retailers who want to push the the limits of modesty and parents who resist, claiming they are sexualizing their children. Additionally, when young girls believe they are supposed to wear clothes that are well fitted and tellingly, this is very detrimental to their self-esteem and body image. I think it's one thing that girls' clothes are very fitted and small, and another that they're in direct contrast to what you find on the boys' side, and both of those things send a pretty strong message about what how they're supposed to look, dressed to be slim and fit, Sharon Choksi, mom of two and founder of the clothing line, Girls Will Be, told CNN. The subject came up again recently when Meghan Mayermother of 2 and 7th grade teacher, posted a video on TikTok about a dress she saw at Target that received over 1.6 million views. Meghan was reacting in a patterned smocked-style dress with balloon sleeves that seemed modest at first glance. But upon closer inspection, there are waist holes on both sides, revealing the girl's belly and maybe more. My oldest daughter and I are at Target and there's some cute spring stuff, Mayer started the video. “I'm a little more conservative when it comes to my kids' clothes, so maybe I'm exaggerating, but let me know what you think of these dresses. She added that the dress might be suitable for a 12-year-old girl, but was inappropriate, in her opinion, for a 6- or 7-year-old girl. The mayor asked his followers what they thought of the dress. Like I said, I know I'm a little more conservative. I usually don't even let my daughters wear bikinis, but maybe I'm exaggerating, I don't know. Thoughts? For reference, she then showed the sizes of the dresses to show they were intended for children, then revealed the holes on the sides. Look at these little slits on the sides of these dresses, right at the hips on all these dresses, she says. Most people who commented on the video thought the dress was a bit too heavy for such a young girl to wear. “You are not overreacting. You are parenting properly,” Paper Bound Greetings wrote. “No, no. There's no reason for those holes to be there. They should have pockets! Not holes!” Anna wrote. “I think retailers are trying to make our kids mature too quickly. I agree with Mom!” HollyMoore730 commented. But some people thought this dress was acceptable and Mayer was overreacting. “Unpopular opinion, I think they are cute,” Dr. Robinson wrote. “When I was a kid in the '70s, I wore halter tops and tube tops; they weren't considered a big deal. I don't think it's scandalous,” Kimberly Falkowsi added. “I'm overreacting. Both my girls have blue and white, you can't even tell much. It's not that big of a hole. The dresses are so cute,” LolitaKHalessi commented. Some commenters told Mayer she should buy the dress and have her daughter wear a shirt underneath so she doesn't show skin. But Mayer thinks that would amount to supporting Target in making questionable children's clothing. “No, I'm not going to buy it and make them wear a tank top with it because that would show Target that it's okay,” she told Today.com. “And over time, the cutout will get bigger and bigger.”

