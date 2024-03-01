Fashion
Surrealism and femininity dominate the day of Paris fashion week | Paris Fashion Week
I have always been a girl. “All my friends are women,” said Victoria Beckham during the preview of her latest collection, presented Friday evening in Paris. I make clothes that they want to wear and that I want to wear.
In Paris, female designers are opposing an industry that is falling back into patriarchal control. A series of influential creative director roles in women's fashion going to men, including the appointment of Sen McGirr to replace the outgoing Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, has sparked criticism that fashion is mansplaining to women.
Beckham arrived in Paris on crutches, she broke her foot at the gym but on the front foot, with her label in black for the first time.
Beauty is doing incredibly well, and now fashion alone is generating profits. I feel it moving [the catwalk show] My arrival in Paris has really elevated the brand and I can now start building the house I dreamed of.
The success of Paris fashion week so far has been 42-year-old Chemena Kamali's Chlo debut. Kamalis' success feels like a victory for the notion of fashion as a space where women can devote their time, energy and money to focusing and expressing themselves, and prioritizing their own tastes and pleasures. compared to those of others.
Naming her debut collection Intuition, Kamali explained that she was drawn to the woman-to-woman connection represented by previous Chlo designers, including Phoebe Philo.
These women adjusted the clothes on themselves, intuitively asking themselves how things felt and what attitude they wanted to express. It was the magic formula, Kamali told Vogue. Lace blouses and high-waisted jeans, soft leather coats and boots delighted the audience, and the phones at Chlo's headquarters rang non-stop with calls from famous stylists.
Beckham, well aware that her own life is the best advertisement for her brand, had hoped to wear her new climbing pants, with a wide, elongated cut that makes the leg very long on the day of her show. But I'm a little afraid that if I grab one of my crutches on it, I might fly and I won't need another accident.
High skiwear-inspired necklines balance Beckhams extra-long pants. I love the sense of drama you get with a high neck and strong shoulder, she said. The silhouette will always be key. The details were inspired by looking inside a wardrobe, a sweetheart neckline dress with padded trim was inspired by padded hangers.
At Loewe, Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson continues to challenge the idea that a brand must choose between being fashion-forward and commercially lucrative.
Loewe touted spy Anderson's influence on surrealism in Beckham's portmanteau dress, and actor Meg Ryan and Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams were among the A-list front row who gathered at the Château de Vincennes to watch a show featuring tracksuits made from floral tapestry, coats with collars carved from wood and frock coats with exaggerated, sharp tails.
After the show, Anderson said his Saltburn-meets-Antiques-Roadshow-meets-White-Cube aesthetic was about the tropes of class and taste, and where luxury meets the grotesque. The idea of aristocracy now seems so foreign, almost non-existent, and I find that interesting.
Loewe can achieve extravagant eccentricity because Anderson has a visceral connection to the way fashion is worn on the street.
Here, the dresses were adorned with giant belt buckles, confirming that belts, rarely seen in recent years when low-rise pants dominated, are back in the spotlight as the season's key accessory.
