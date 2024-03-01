Liberate rather than repress: why corsets are fashionable | Fashion

FThe new clothes are as tied to controversy and body politics as the corset. Concrete example: the furor this week around the photos published by actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Instagram of herself wearing a corset, with an hourglass emoji caption.

The comments below provide a good overview of the polarized thinking surrounding the much-maligned garment. Can't we normalize starvation? said one of them. What a terrible, terrible thing to do to yourself or share with others, said another. Others have gone the other direction, from There is such a misconception with corsets. Relax everyone, for everyone, it's body positivity!!! until it's a skinny person in a corset, or, simply, fiery emojis.

Despite their associations with unrealistic body image, patriarchal repression, and physical discomfort when closely related, they have been known to reduce lung capacity and even cause organ deformation corsets not only persist, but have a moment. Beyoncé, a leading figure in how the fashion winds blow, has just been featured on a series of CR Fashion Book covers wearing corsets.

The last London fashion week presented several of them. At Simone Rocha, models wore corsets sewn from delicate fabrics like tulle and organza, as part of a collection inspired by Queen Victoria's mourning dress. At designer Dilara Findikoglus' lively and rebellious show, which explored themes of toxic masculinity, football jerseys and bomber jackets were transformed with corsetry. But it was the extreme corsetry of the recent John Galliano show for Maison Margiela in Paris it really galvanized the revival. It was a model from this collection that Taylor-Joy wore.

A model at Simone Rochas' fall/winter 24 show at London Fashion Week last month. Photo: Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Getty Images

It's not just a trend from the exclusive world of high fashion. From Boohoo to John Lewis, where online searches for corsets were up 30% last month compared to the month before, corsets are in great shape. On vintage clothing site Depop, searches for corsets are up 27% month over month. Although it should be noted, very few pieces from the current lot are worn tightly laced.

The fact that corsets are enjoying a moment could be due to the hyper-femininity movement that led women to wear pink and bows. Romanticism, regency style and cottage style widely popularized corsets, says Mariana Rebelo, who sells corsets on her. Depop Store, Kara Kroa.

Kristin Mallisonwho transforms vintage tapestries into corsets, is one of many designers getting creative with this historic garment. Cierra Boyd recycles old Nike sneakers and Louis Vuitton handbags. Mallison's designs, she explains, reframe them in a modern context, a much more relaxed and much more comfortable iteration of the corsets worn hundreds of years ago.

A model wearing Dilara Findikoglu's autumn/winter 2024 designs during London Fashion Week last month. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

So why does fashion persist with such a controversial garment? Its complicated attributes are part of its appeal. On the one hand, corsets symbolize patriarchal oppression. On the other, it is precisely the negative associations that mean they can be used as weapons to signal rebellion, as perhaps best exemplified by the punk version of Vivienne Westwood's corsets that they featured in her collection fall/winter 1987, elevating them from underwear status to outerwear. And it is largely in the foreground, rather than as underwear, that they are now worn.

Anything that is an emblem or symbol of repression already has an innate power, says Michaela Stark, whose couture creations disrupt the way corsets workusing them to draw attention to the parts of the body they are traditionally intended to conceal, to liberate the body rather than repress it.

With the current focus on identity politics, she says, people are really trying to break gender norms and the easiest way is to exploit traditionally feminine clothing and use it to play with perceptions of that. which is feminine.

Fashion historian Kass McGann, Reconstructing history, says corsets have gone through many iterations. The first surviving historical object that we can reasonably call a corset [is] the funeral clothes of Eleonore of Toledo, Duchess of Florence. Its function, she said, was to serve as the basis for the elaborate dress worn over it rather than to shape the body in a way that was unnatural. It was in the 17th century that heavy boning first appeared in bodices and it was not until the development of metal eyelets in the 1830s that corsets became tight.

Plus, she says, corsets' reputation as something forced on women by the patriarchy doesn't paint the full picture. Without wanting to give men too much credit, it wasn't the patriarchy that forced women to wear tight corsets. Of course, one could argue that women adhered to this ridiculous physical ideal in order to compete for men's attention. She notes that throughout the 19th century, men were highly critical of tight corsetry, even going so far as to invent a safety corset in the 1890s that did not compress the waist. Unfortunately, instead, it transformed the spine in an unnatural way and more women died wearing it than ever before.

She believes that the dominant view of the corset is a byproduct of popular cultural representations rather than historical facts. The famous scene from Gone With the Wind where Miss Scarlett clings to a bedpost while her maid struggles to bring her corset down to an 18-inch waist is so solidified in our psyches that we can't see anything else when we think of corsets. But, she said, this type of corset was not worn in the era in which the film takes place.

Vivien Leigh has her corset tightened by Hattie McDaniel in Gone with the Wind, 1939. Photography: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The polysemous nature of the corset has been a concern for centuries. Many commentators believe that choice is essential, as corsets are not a single thing, with their meaning changing depending on the context. Michelle Obama in a corset worn over a dress on the cover of Elle magazine in 2018, or the undone corsets presented on the catwalks by feminist designer Miuccia Prada in 2016 are certainly different from those imposed on women in the past.

If you have to do it rigorously and you feel like you have this expectation on yourself, that's where it becomes really problematic and restrictive, really not liberating at all, Stark says. But if you have the choice to do that, it turns into something a little more liberating, something you can start to play with and experiment with.

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, who used them on Bridgerton for silhouette purposes, rather than to make any statement, says: I think they have a lot of different faces and different purposes. Women have many different faces and nowadays, to have everything at your disposal, we have come a long way.

McGann sees a double standard in the response to Taylor-Joy. Isn't this just another case in a long history of revising women's choices? Did anyone accuse Billy Porter of unrealistic and damaging beauty standards when he wore a Christian Siriano dress to the Oscars in 2019? I guarantee he was wearing a corset down there!

For McGann, the best part about a corset: you can take it off and lie on the couch and eat candy.