Millie Bobby Brown's cult Gaia ring and dress shine for “Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown shined in more ways than one Thursday during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” While promoting her new Netflix film “Damsel,” the actress shined in a sequin-embellished ombré pink dress from Cult Gaia. The brand's Carletta cocktail dress features an exposed back with asymmetrical straps around the bottom to enhance movement.

The actress accessorized with sheer tights and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps by Steve Madden and gold and white diamond Rainbow K earrings.

In the interview, the 20-year-old told Fallon the details of her engagement, which took place underwater. Brown remembers the time her fiancé Jake Bongiovi asked her to go on vacation while they went diving. Jon Bon Jovi's son Bongiovi hid the engagement ring under a shell. Once they resurfaced, he asked the “Stranger Things” actress to marry him, then gave Brown his own mother's ring. “It was magical,” she told Fallon. “We looked so disheveled coming out of a dive.”

Earlier this year, the businesswoman launched her fashion brand Florence by Mills Fashion. Created in collaboration with Delta Galil, the first collection included loungewear and basics.

“It's my everyday wardrobe, that's kind of why it was so easy for me,” she told WWD at the launch. “I wear loungewear every day. I don't wear jeans – my fiancé rarely sees me in jeans. I always wear loungewear when I go to work, when I go to the grocery store, when I walk my dog. When it's summer and I'm not wearing sweatpants or a hoodie, I want to wear something that's still loungewear but is cooler. So we created a range of wonderful and comfortable stretch materials and products.

It's the latest step in her growing lifestyle brand, which spans fragrances, beauty, coffee and more.