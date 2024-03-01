Fashion
Highlights from London Fashion WeekCelebrating 40 years
A place where style, culture, innovation and ingenuity meet, it's no wonder London Fashion Week is a hot topic, and it has been that way for 40 years. Look beneath the fashionable facade: not only does it act as a global talent showcase, but it's also the place where talent is nurtured and supported.
To mark the 40th anniversary, of course, many shows from established designers and newcomers, such as BFC winners NEWGEN, the iconic British luxury brand Burberry, as well as other favorites such as Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, JW Anderson, Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha to name but a few (note, more than 100 brands participated).
Fashion Week isn't a Fashion Week without parties, and there were plenty of those too, alongside fun and shopping activations; From Mercury Prize winner Femi Koleoso's love letter to London to the opening of the London Stock Exchange and afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street, the aim was to showcase creativity and the economic impact of the industry.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Led by Caroline Rush CBE, the woman at the helm of the British Fashion Council, she shares her highlights from this LFW anniversary year.
40 years of London Fashion Week
2024 marks the 40thth year of London Fashion Week, an opportunity to honor four decades of not only the event itself but the entire creative community that makes it possible. This season has been full of innovative shows and passionate designers that I couldn't be more proud of.
JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Roksanda, 16Arlington, David Koma and Ahluwalia have gone from strength to strength. Labrum brought his whole team for the finale, Emilia Wickstead's show reflected her own cool and chic style, Richard Quinns was a breathtaking performance, everyone in our BFC NEWGEN room are stars on the rise, and the coats and Burberrys bags were coveted by buyers, which is always excellent news!
London Fashion Week x 1664 White
We kicked off by announcing 1664 Blanc as our one-year main partner of London Fashion Week. This means we can continue to support our creators, and we kicked off the celebrations with the LFW opening night and an incredible performance from Grace Carter a fun and fitting way to mark the start of a great partnership.
Love letter to London by Fémi Koleoso
On Valentine's Day we dropped off our love letter to London, a heartfelt message written by the incredibly talented Fémi Koleoso from the Mercury Prize-winning group Esdras Collective on behalf of LFW which was performed by a selection of creatives reflecting their love of London.
LFW lights up London
LFW has once again taken over the city! We launched a disruptive flyer campaign across London featuring images of our BFC NEWGEN designers and transformed key landmarks such as the London Eye, Royal Opera House and Southbank green for our campaign.
Opening of the London Stock Exchange
The opening of the London Stock Exchange was a first for us all and a fantastic reminder of the significant economic impact of British fashion and creative industries on the city, the City and the world as a whole.
Lunar New Year with self-portrait
Celebrating Lunar New Year alongside cheerful Han Chong (Self Portrait) was so much fun, surrounded by friends and delicious food in Chinatown. We danced and sang karaoke until the early hours. Would you believe me if I told you that I sang Total Eclipse of the Heart with Wolfgang Tillmans? Note the quotation marks around blood, my voice is not my strong point!
Afternoon Tea at 10 Downing Street
We finished the week with afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street to rally government support for the creative industries. My call to action to reinstate duty-free shopping was met with respectful applause. We continue to defend our industry whenever we can. !
Creativity at its best
Needless to say, it was a great way to kick off our 40th anniversary. February was an exceptional season with a busy schedule setting the tone for what will be a great year of celebrations. I hope all audiences saw incredible creativity, creativity without guardrails, creativity like you don't see anywhere else! And with that creativity comes a lot of fun and an opportunity to remember why we love the fashion industry so much!
To learn more about the BFC, visit britishfashioncouncil.co.uk
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/felicitycarter/2024/03/01/40-years-of-london-fashion-week-here-are-the-highlights/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights from London Fashion WeekCelebrating 40 years
- Bureau of Laboratories and Consumer Protection Celebrates Weights and Measures Week
- Mass Technology Leadership Council releases Top 50 Technologies
- Donald Trump gives Gavin Newsom a new nickname in blistering border speech
- KUNA | Kuwait News Agency
- UK visa changes 2024: Significant changes will be made to the sponsor licensing process from next month to facilitate employment. 6 things you need to know
- Yash Raj Films launches casting app for Bollywood contestants
- Google brings back 360-degree Photo Sphere mode – but only on select Pixel phones
- The slowdown in China's manufacturing industry has exposed the failure of the Xi Jinping regime's economic stimulus measures.
- Lavrov in Türkiye as Erdogan seeks peace in Ukraine
- UK's Sunak defends 'worth it' costs of plan for Rwandan migrants
- The Last of Us 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set available for pre-order now on the IGN store