Highlights from London Fashion WeekCelebrating 40 years

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Neelam Gill walks the runway at the Burberry fashion show in London … [+] February 2024 Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Getty Images

A place where style, culture, innovation and ingenuity meet, it's no wonder London Fashion Week is a hot topic, and it has been that way for 40 years. Look beneath the fashionable facade: not only does it act as a global talent showcase, but it's also the place where talent is nurtured and supported.

To mark the 40th anniversary, of course, many shows from established designers and newcomers, such as BFC winners NEWGEN, the iconic British luxury brand Burberry, as well as other favorites such as Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, JW Anderson, Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha to name but a few (note, more than 100 brands participated).

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Models walk the runway at the ERDEM show finale in London … [+] February 2024 Fashion Week at the British Museum on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Fashion Week isn't a Fashion Week without parties, and there were plenty of those too, alongside fun and shopping activations; From Mercury Prize winner Femi Koleoso's love letter to London to the opening of the London Stock Exchange and afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street, the aim was to showcase creativity and the economic impact of the industry.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: (L to R) Central CEE, Barry Keoghan and Bukayo Saka attend the … [+] Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Led by Caroline Rush CBE, the woman at the helm of the British Fashion Council, she shares her highlights from this LFW anniversary year.

40 years of London Fashion Week

2024 marks the 40thth year of London Fashion Week, an opportunity to honor four decades of not only the event itself but the entire creative community that makes it possible. This season has been full of innovative shows and passionate designers that I couldn't be more proud of.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A model backstage at the JW Anderson show during Fashion London … [+] Week of February 2024 to February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images) Getty Images

JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Roksanda, 16Arlington, David Koma and Ahluwalia have gone from strength to strength. Labrum brought his whole team for the finale, Emilia Wickstead's show reflected her own cool and chic style, Richard Quinns was a breathtaking performance, everyone in our BFC NEWGEN room are stars on the rise, and the coats and Burberrys bags were coveted by buyers, which is always excellent news!

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show in the 1901 Ballroom of the Andaz Hotel, London, … [+] during London Fashion Week 2024. Picture date: Saturday February 17, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

London Fashion Week x 1664 White

We kicked off by announcing 1664 Blanc as our one-year main partner of London Fashion Week. This means we can continue to support our creators, and we kicked off the celebrations with the LFW opening night and an incredible performance from Grace Carter a fun and fitting way to mark the start of a great partnership.

Love letter to London by Fémi Koleoso

On Valentine's Day we dropped off our love letter to London, a heartfelt message written by the incredibly talented Fémi Koleoso from the Mercury Prize-winning group Esdras Collective on behalf of LFW which was performed by a selection of creatives reflecting their love of London.

LFW lights up London

LFW has once again taken over the city! We launched a disruptive flyer campaign across London featuring images of our BFC NEWGEN designers and transformed key landmarks such as the London Eye, Royal Opera House and Southbank green for our campaign.

LFW lights up London Sophie Stafford via BFC

Opening of the London Stock Exchange

The opening of the London Stock Exchange was a first for us all and a fantastic reminder of the significant economic impact of British fashion and creative industries on the city, the City and the world as a whole.

Opening of the London Stock Exchange SHAUN JAMES COX

Lunar New Year with self-portrait

Celebrating Lunar New Year alongside cheerful Han Chong (Self Portrait) was so much fun, surrounded by friends and delicious food in Chinatown. We danced and sang karaoke until the early hours. Would you believe me if I told you that I sang Total Eclipse of the Heart with Wolfgang Tillmans? Note the quotation marks around blood, my voice is not my strong point!

Afternoon Tea at 10 Downing Street

We finished the week with afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street to rally government support for the creative industries. My call to action to reinstate duty-free shopping was met with respectful applause. We continue to defend our industry whenever we can. !

Creativity at its best

Needless to say, it was a great way to kick off our 40th anniversary. February was an exceptional season with a busy schedule setting the tone for what will be a great year of celebrations. I hope all audiences saw incredible creativity, creativity without guardrails, creativity like you don't see anywhere else! And with that creativity comes a lot of fun and an opportunity to remember why we love the fashion industry so much!

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Models walk the runway during the finale of the Simone Rocha show … [+] during London Fashion Week February 2024 at St Bartholomew the Great, Barbican on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Getty Images

To learn more about the BFC, visit britishfashioncouncil.co.uk