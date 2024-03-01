High Tea Drag Show Celebrates Love, Expression and Fashion





Amid vibrant foliage and dressed-up attendees, members of the Cal Poly Drag Club walked down a makeshift runway. On Saturday, February 10, Cal Poly Drag, FITS (Fashion, Innovation, Trends and Style) and the Sustainable Fashion Club (SFC) hosted a High Tea Valentines Drag show at the Plant Conservatory. The event included a Valentine-making station sponsored by Cal Poly Letters of Love as well as a photo booth, dental gems and a take-home tea station. Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, garden parties and British romantic comedies, guests were encouraged to arrive in their finest lace and pastels. Queens Skinny Mocha, Winnie Heartwood, the Great Mancar and Mercy Killing were among the Drag Club members strutting their stuff on the runway. Skinny Mocha, dressed in a black and gold dress, walks the catwalk. SUITABLE | Courtesy

Mercy Killing shows off a bright red corset top and white skirt. SUITABLE | Courtesy

Winnie Heartwood, wearing white lace gloves, walks the catwalk. SUITABLE | Courtesy Drag Club President Skinny Mocha, also known as graduate student Vinny Tores, began doing drag in 2019 as a freshman and used Cal Poly's drag community as a venue. exploration and experimentation. It's just about building community and creating safe spaces where people can feel seen, Tores said. [They] they can be themselves, they can be more authentic than they sometimes think and I think that's beautiful because they can do it with people who do the exact same thing. Layla Wolfe, a freshman general engineering major, said this was her second time attending a drag event and she enjoyed the culture of dressing up and playing quirks. It's one of my favorite things. [At] “At their events I always feel so much love, I love everyone’s outfits,” Wolfe said. I like talking to new people. I'm so into it all the time. In their first collaboration, Drag Club and FITS focused on creating a space for the queer fashion community. FITS event organizers Celeste Gutierrez and Sasha Hopewell said this event was intended to raise money for the annual FITS x SFC fashion show, which features student clothing designs. Hopewell and Gutierrez said they wanted the event to exude the energy of a girls' tea party or your childhood fantasy come to life. Despite tricky logistics, they worked to gather decorating supplies, break up the queens' performances, and have enough kettles for the tea station. They expressed their pride in having planned such an event to unite several clubs and engage this community in providing a space where everyone can have fun and be themselves. It was so much fun because everyone felt comfortable, Hopewell and Gutierrez said. Especially mid-season when everyone was really stressed out, it's nice to just enjoy a cup of tea, get dressed up and watch an amazing drag show. To get involved in future events, follow @fitsatslo, @cpdragclub and @cpsustainablefashion on Instagram.

