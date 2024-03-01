Fashion
Get This Brandon Maxwell Designed Mini Dress For Only $28 Seriously
Spring brings new vitality and much warmer weather, we might add, and it's also a turning point in your fashion choices. From simple and breezy numbers to easy cardigans, the season calls for colorful and bold clothing. With that in mind, we found a flowy mini dress that's perfect for any upcoming spring event and is just $28 at Walmart.
21 Flattering, Slimming Dresses with Pockets
THE Women's high-cut mini dress with side tiedesigned by a leading designer and Project track judge Brandon Maxwell, will enhance your spring clothing aesthetic. It's made from 100% polyester for durability and breathability, and features a very eye-catching print splashed across the garment. Plus, the long sleeves on this piece add a bit of refinement, helping to provide a clean, even finish.
Get the Women's Scoop Mini Dress with Side Tie for $28 at Walmart!
To style this easy piece, you can pair it with heels or flats as well as a cardigan for a refined and elegant vibe. Alternatively, you can wear it with sandals and statement accessories for a look that emphasizes comfort and shine in spring. Additionally, this dress comes in four colors and has a size range from XS to XXL.
Regarding this ruffled dress, one happy Walmart shopper exclaimed: The fabric is silky and looks great. I wore it with cowboy boots and it was so cute.
A Walmart reviewer said: I absolutely LOVE this dress. It fits true to size (I ordered a Medium and I weigh 58/150lbs. It fits perfectly and the colors are vibrant and beautiful!
Another Walmart shopper noted, “This dress is a fun addition to my spring wardrobe. It's light, feminine and seductive.
Overall, as we began planning our wardrobes for a smooth spring transition, finding a chic and versatile style dress is essential. So, grab this mini variation from Walmart for a great deal. Who knew you could get a Brandon Maxwell original for less than $30?
See it: get it Women's Scoop Mini Dress with Side Tie for $28 at Walmart!
Want to see other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:
Not what you're looking for? Learn more about Scoop hereand don't forget to set the Walmart Sale section for more great finds!
|
