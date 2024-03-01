Fashion
The designer draws on the passive resistance of Parihaka men for his fashion show Te Ao Mori News
A Taranaki designer who is presenting a collection inspired by Parihaka's story at the Melbourne Fashion Festival this week says it is a deeply personal project.
THE Art of passive resistance will be featured on the Global Indigenous Runway as part of the independent program.
Vince Ropitini, Ngruahine, has whakapapa in Parihaka through his father and grandfather.
The 22-year-old says the original goal of the project was to reconnect with his own heritage, which means I've grown up a lot.
And it really gave me the opportunity to not only create work for the university, but also to reconnect personally and develop my own understanding.
The Massey University School of Design graduate said he was influenced by the research he carried out into the Art of passive resistance exhibition from the early 2000s, from which its collection takes its name.
He was particularly inspired by artist Ralph Hoter's use of text and line to depict the furrows dug by Parihaka men.
So the lines that the plowmen traced across the earth are their way of protesting. Their way of passively resisting.
There are horizontal lines throughout my work and different stretches of the fabrics that somehow represent the plowed earth that these plowmen used to disrupt those entering Parihaka.
Ropitini saw his clothes as a form of 3D painting, where the clothes became the canvas.
I would describe my work as a mix of tailored menswear, streetwear and painting.
So I do printmaking and painting as well as simple silhouettes of men's clothing and I kind of combine the two, so it might look like painting on the back of a suit jacket or printing a bunch of patterns I created on pants.
These designs may refer to images of Parihaka or messages from the prophets Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kkahi.
Global Indigenous Runway founder and chief executive Tina Waru said she has been part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival for more than a decade.
We feature indigenous designers from all over the world, so this year we have Aboriginal, Mori, Pacific, Native American, Indonesian and we have Sri Lanka. We have First Nations designers who come from everywhere.
An expat Taranaki iwi member, Ropitini's work resonated with her.
He has a lot of references going back to Parihaka and, of course, for me to have someone from home makes it even more special.
We've featured hundreds and hundreds of designers on our catwalks, but only one or two of them were from Taranaki.
Waru said young people were attracted to Ropitini's tall silhouettes and grunge street style.
The designer said the collection added a new dimension to his Obsolescence Clothing brand and its focus on recycled fabrics.
Using recycled fabrics is a big thing in the fashion industry, in terms of sustainability and waste awareness.
And I've kind of shifted that perspective to cultural sustainability, where I'm able to create clothing that helps preserve culture while being, you know, conscious of my environmental impact and my waste.
THE Art of passive resistance takes to the track on Sunday.
