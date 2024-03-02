Winston Duke talks personal style, futurism and making new friends at the Off-White show in Paris





Although his designer wardrobe and the ease with which he mingles with his front-row neighbors might suggest otherwise, this fashion month marked a first for Winston Duke. In the past, I have attended men's fashion week, but I had not yet discovered the women's collections and was curious to see the differences between them, he says. Vogue of the Saint James Paris hotel in the 16th arrondissement of the City of Lights. After a whirlwind trip to Milan where he hung out with Etro and Marni, the actor arrived at Paris Fashion Week to continue his studies at the Off-White show. My relationship with the fashion industry grew and I thought [was] the perfect opportunity to continue exploring this budding relationship, he said, adding that he hoped to deepen his understanding of the distinction between the houses. Like many other fashion enthusiasts, Duke has paid close attention to Off-White, founded by Virgil Abloh, in recent seasons, taking note of its direction with Ib Kamara at the helm. Seeing the show in person did not disappoint. Personally, I felt like I saw a lot of risk-taking, and that always appeals to me, he says. I've seen a lot of designs that use playful graphics and colors, which remind me of being part of the black diaspora. Color is like a second language to me, and seeing it done in a playful way, in a modern and very youthful way, was exciting. The collection, he said, also radiated global appeal. I was able to see many models in the streets of Tokyo or Korea; I could see them on American concert stages as easily as I could see them on the streets of Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Duke is uniquely versed in the global street style landscape. Recently named a United Nations Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism, the Trinidad and Tobago native has traveled to 14 countries over the past year, gaining personal inspiration along the way. In my travels, I encountered a lot of modernism, modern architecture and what I would call futurism, he says. It really changed my sense of style. I love stylish designs that deconstruct old narratives and redefine them in cool, new ways. I think that’s where I am as a person and as an artist. Maybe Duke can add stylist to his resume soon. This fashion month, and over the past few men's seasons he's participated in, Duke has selected designer pieces and styled them himself. For the Off-White show, he opted for a hoodie and wide-leg jeans topped with a varsity jacket. Always a fan of accessories, Duke completed the look with sunglasses and a faux fur trapper hat. As an actor, you don't always work every day, but there are always ways to interact with the narrative, and playing with my wardrobe allowed me to do just that, he says. “I was able to show more whimsical and street culture sides of myself.” We'll see Duke on screen soon, starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in The guy who falls just in time, released May 3. Ryan Gosling and I play stuntmen who must solve a particular crime using our unique talents, he says. It's a very funny and action-packed film, and I can't wait for the world to see it. In the meantime, find out how Duke organizes Paris Fashion Week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/winston-duke-off-white-fall-2024-diary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos