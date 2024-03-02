Musicians at Paris Fashion Week 2024: photos





Paris Fashion Week is underway, with designers showcasing their women's looks ahead of the fall/winter season in the City of Lights. With this year's festivities taking place from February 26 to March 5, more than 100 fashion shows and presentations will take place during the week in the romantic French capital, including top designers like Saint Laurent, Loewe and Miu Miu and many more. more besides. And of course, high-end fashion comes with today's biggest stars posing for photos together and watching new collections come to life from the front row of the catwalk. Rosalia, Latto, Shawn Mendes, Cher, Saweetie, Ayra Starr, J Balvin, Halle Bailey, Pharrell and more all stopped by shows throughout the week. Last year, Louis Vuitton announced that Pharrell would succeed Virgil Abloh as the fashion house's new creative director following the beloved designer's death in 2021. On June 20, the award-nominated multi-hyphenate Oscars has officially launched its stunning new collection. Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut attracted some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Beyonc, Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z. Rihanna also modeled the line in a series of campaign photos. Check out all the photos of the musicians attending the Paris Women's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 events below. Rosala Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Rosala attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Milk Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Latto attends the Rabanne Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France.

Shawn Mendes Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France.

Saweetie Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images Saweetie attends the Casablanca Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

J.Balvin Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images J Balvin attends the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France.

Willow Smith Image credit: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Pharrell Williams Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France.

Halle Bailey Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France.

Dear Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images Cher attends the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

Ayra Starr Image credit: Peter White/Getty Images Ayra Starr attends the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

