



Model Emily Ratajkowski delights the style elite with runway appearances every fashion week, usually at New York Fashion Week, in particular. Although she makes headlines when it comes to modeling, she creates an even bigger sensation when she participates watch. In March 2023, for example, Ratajkowski went viral when she wore a giant Anthurium flower as a top at Loewe and again in June for wearing a Carrie Bradshaw-style white tutu to the Jacquemus fashion show. This Paris Fashion Week, Ratajkowski has remained consistent. She didn't set foot on a single runway, but her front-row and off-duty ensembles caught everyone's attention. Her low-cut little black dress On Tuesday, February 27, Ratajkowski went out for her first seizure of the PFW season and it was a doozy. The day before their show, she wore an LBD by Courrges with long sleeves and a zipped midi hem. The only striking detail of this otherwise simple dress was the deepest plunging neckline known to man. Giving this simple look a much-needed dose of excitement, it almost reached her navel. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Like her heavy fabric dress, Ratajkowski accessorized with thigh-high boots that covered almost everything except for one singular feature that bared skin. She wore open-toe boots, made from suede, from shoe brand Paris Texas. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Open-toe boots are becoming a PFW staple. Last September, to attend the Spring/Summer 2024 fashion shows, Kylie Jenner took it toe-to-toe in Paris in white boots with a built-in toe ring. Her one-shoulder cropped top The next day, Ratajkowski slipped into a second Courrges ensemble to attend the brand's fall/winter 24 show. This time, she wore a faux leather crop top with an asymmetrical sleeve and gloves. She paired this quirky and cool number with a sleek black midi skirt, accessorized with a matching handbag and boots with fully hidden toes. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Even though Ratajkowski's exact top wasn't featured on the runway, the solitary sleeve she wore was a theme of the show. Models wore various iterations of the look in ivory, chocolate brown, red and even a nipple-baring gray version. Her mystifying white dress Later in the day, the My body The author completely changed the subject to attend the Acne Studios show. She wore a long white T-shirt style dress with a sculptural skirt that appeared to float instead of hang. The unusual hemline highlighted her bold choice of footwear: cherry-red patent leather boots that stood out elegantly beneath her draped dress. Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her khaki bag dress Ahead of the Acnes show, the model was also spotted wearing a cream-colored button-down shirt with a zippered tote bag integrated into the design. The avant-garde design detail was a focal point of the FW24 collection. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images She could actually kill harder disabled Track. Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

