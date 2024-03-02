Iris Apfel, designer who became geriatric starlet in the 80s, has died at 102

Iris Apfel, a New York textile designer, socialite and self-described geriatric starlet who became an unlikely fashion celebrity at age 80 thanks to her overseas style, died March 1 at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was 102 years old. Stu Loeser, a spokesman for his estate, confirmed his death in a statement but did not provide a specific cause.

Instantly recognizable thanks to her oversized owl glasses, Ms. Apfel has become an unlikely fashion star. She has appeared regularly in the style pages of The New York Times, starred in advertising campaigns for Kate Spade and Coach, was photographed by Bruce Weber for the Italian magazine Vogue and was the subject of a documentary by renowned filmmaker Albert Maysles in 2014.

As she approaches 90, Ms. Apfel has juggled several fashion lines, including a makeup collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, a beauty brand known for its unapologetically bold colors, an eyewear collection for Eyebobs; and several lines of handbags, accessories, perfumes and clothing, including one Home Shopping Network Collection. She wrote a memoir titled Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon in 2018.

His dramatic and eclectic taste in fashion has won the admiration of designers such as Isaac Mizrahi, Jason Wu and Duro Olowu. She has become a symbol of aging with a bold flair.

Just because you hit a certain number doesn't mean you have to curl up in a ball and wait for the grim reaper, she told London-based youth fashion and culture magazine Dazed in 2012.

Before 2005, Ms. Apfel enjoyed a 42-year career as co-owner with her husband, Carl Apfel, of a textile company that designed fabrics for high-end clients, including first ladies and movie stars.

She burst onto the international fashion scene at age 84, retiring from the textile industry after pieces from her personal wardrobe were exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute in New York.

Harold Koda, the director of the Costume Institutes, had asked Ms. Apfel to lend jewelry from his collection for an exhibition on accessories.

It didn't start out as a fashion show, Ms. Apfel once said, but he decided that showing accessories out of context didn't make much sense, so he asked me if I could devote myself five outfits.

He expanded the exhibit to include 82 outfits and more than 300 accessories. The show, titled Rara Avis (Rare Bird): Selections from the Iris Barrel Apfel Collection, featured a juxtaposition of Ms. Apfel's high and low fashion finds, for example, vintage designer outfits matched with extravagant costume jewelry; Opulent, antique Chinese dresses adorned with fanciful flea market items; and luxury coats paired with feather boas and exotic trinkets.

As New York Times art critic Roberta Smith wrote: Before multiculturalism was a word, Ms. Apfel wore it.

This was the first time the Mets Costume Institute honored someone who was not a fashion designer.

Her fashion associations and fearless personality have caught the attention of the fashion world.

She has an air of excess. It's all a bit over-the-top, and yet it all works together, said fashion historian Valerie Steele, museum director at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She taught us that you can be creative and fantastic, no matter what stage of life you are in.

She reminded the audience that fashion, at its core, is a timeless form of individual creative expression.

More is more, and less boring, Ms. Apfel often joked to reporters. When you don't dress like everyone else, you don't have to think like everyone else.

Iris Barrel was born in Queens on August 29, 1921. Her father owned a glassware and mirror store and her Russian-born mother operated a boutique selling fashion accessories.

She began to share her mother's love of clothes, but her teenage figure was zaftig, causing the saleswomen to chastise her: Why can't you be thin like your mother? His solution was to smoke up to four packs of cigarettes a day to control his appetite.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin art school in 1943 and took a $15-a-week job as an editor for Womens Wear Daily magazine after winning the magazine's Prix de Paris writing competition Vogue. She decided to leave the magazine when she realized that editors were too old to have babies and go on maternity leave and too young to die.

She later worked for men's fashion illustrator Robert Goodman, who paid her $35 a week more than all the different boys I dated, she once noted.

One of the men she was dating was Carl Apfel, whom she met while vacationing at a resort in upstate New York. She said he was struck by her at first sight, except for her big nose. When he suggested she get a nose job, she told him to go fly a kite. He loved her courage and they married in 1948.

In 1950, they founded Old World Weavers, specializing in the reproduction of antique fabrics. Iris was creative director and Carl managed the business and mechanics of the company. Customers included retired movie star Greta Garbo, makeup mogul Estee Lauder, etiquette maven Emily Post and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who gave them their first order at the White House in the early 1960s.

They went on to complete nine historic restorations of the White House before selling the company to Stark Carpet Co. in 1992. They continued as consultants to the company until 2010. Her husband died in 2015, at 100 years.

Ms. Apfel encouraged people to make bold but appropriate choices in fashion and makeup, often using her waspish wit to discourage bad taste.