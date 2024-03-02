Fashion
13 Spring Dresses That Look Like Free People But Cost Half the Price
Are you a Stan of the Free People? We Also! And there's perhaps no better time than spring to embrace the brand's style. The flowing, ethereal silhouettes, bright colors, ruffle details, and floral patterns are just enough to cure our winter blues and fill our wardrobes with spring styles. If you want to embrace bohemian style while staying on budget, keep reading to check out our lineup of 13 spring dresses that look just like Free People but cost half the price.
Whether you're more of a girly bohemian fashionista or like a more casual take on the style, our range has something for you. Our selection includes spring dresses of all kinds, including denim babydoll dresses, relaxed linen styles, and floral options. Keep scrolling to check out our Free People style spring dress picks that start at just $17.
Get This Brandon Maxwell Designed Mini Dress For Only $28 Seriously
1. Sweet Summer Dress: This midi tunic dress can be worn casually with sandals, but you can also dress it up with ankle boots and jewelry for a date night $72!
2. Garden girl: Ideal for spending afternoons in the garden or for a casual dinner with friends, this linen dress is a versatile choice at $19!
3. Elegant Embroidery: Looks like it could fit perfectly with the Free Peoples Instagram account, this maxi dress features a smocked bodice, pretty flower embroidery, ruffled skirt and puff sleeves was $50, now $31!
4. Totally hierarchical: Embrace all the feminine, flirty vibes with this mini slip dress which features both ruffled sleeves and a ruffled skirt $20!
5. Cute Cutouts: Drawing interest towards the size, this maxi dress features a crossover design with cut-out accents $49!
6. Gorgeous Wrap Dress: With over 6,700 five-star ratings of Amazon buyers, we know wrap dress will become a staple in your warm weather wardrobe was $61, now $48!
Amazon Secretly Has Tons of Top-Rated Spring Fashion Items on Sale
7. Babydoll Denim: Calling all denim lovers! You will want to opt for this denim slip dress which features a light vintage wash, button closures and a flowy skirt over your favorite jeans $37!
8. Pretty Puff Sleeve: Flattering for many body types, this mini dress is tight around the bodice but flared at the skirt. It also features cute puff sleeves and comes in 23 cute colors and patterns to choose from starting at $48!
9. Prairie Princess: This petal and this puppy maxi dress has a drawstring waist, a pretty floral design and a buttoned bodice. It will make you want to frolic among the flowers this spring $79!
10. Maxi essential: Make a statement about it maxi dress which features an eye-catching embroidery design, dramatic flared hemline, and flowy oversized silhouette was $43, now $28!
11. Beautiful Bow: Fan of the bow trend? Do it conveniently with this mini dress which features a bow at the bodice, layered skirt, and deep v-neckline was $43, now $40!
12. Strapless Spring: With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, buyers say they have used this bohemian strapless dress for everything from honeymoons to family photos it was $65, now $54!
13. Show the shoulders: An attractive style, this midi dress features off-the-shoulder sleeves, a slimming silhouette and pretty floral fabric $17!
