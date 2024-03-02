Weekly Fashion Roundup: March 1

This week, fashion covered all the shows, business news, fashion show announcements, new collaborations and much more. Leading the charge is the launch of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 for women's fashion. Next came PUMA's financial results for 2023, which revealed positive numbers as well as challenging predictions for the future.

Elsewhere, Jacquemus and Nike revealed their spring 2024 collaboration; Louis Vuitton has announced the location of its Cruise 2025 fashion show; The Diors Mens Pre-Fall 2024 show in Hong Kong has been postponed indefinitely; Supreme and The North Face revealed their spring 2024 collaboration and Stone Island visited Frieze Los Angeles to present its first archival exhibition in the United States.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Women's Fashion





Paris Women's Fashion Week FW24 started last Monday and is in full swing. While Paris remains a permanent showcasing venue for some of fashion's biggest names, the roster is packed with highlights across a wealth of talent. But even though it's a week focused on women's fashion, some brands have also launched looks for men.

So far, brands that have taken to the runway since Monday include LOEWE, Rick Owens, Balmain, Givenchy, Off-White, Dries Van Noten, Acne Studios, Courrges, Saint Laurent, Dior, Vetements and more.

PFW is scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 5. Stay tuned for the rest of Hypebeast's coverage of Paris Fashion Week.

PUMA reports positive financial results in 2023, forecasts 'challenging' times ahead





This week, PUMA released its 2023 financial report, which revealed a positive sales increase of 6.6% to €8.6 billion in one year. But what emerges from the report is that the brand is forecasting a difficult year despite its positive 2023 results.

2023 was a success despite all the macroeconomic and environmental challenges and geopolitical volatility that we experienced, said the company's CEO, Arne Freundt, who was optimistic during the brand's press conference, by WWD. This is another year where we have shown the market that Puma is a challenger, both in sports and in sports culture.

It's also important to note that despite an overall positive report, the sportswear giant saw sales decline 4% in the fourth quarter across all product categories. Due to consumer gloom and demand volatility, the brand forecasts that its EBIT (profit before revenue and profits) for 2024 could be between €620 million and €700 million, with growth averaging to a single digit.

Check out the article above for more details on what's happening with PUMA.

Jacquemus and Nike return with a spring 2024 athletic collection





Jacquemus and Nike unveiled their latest spring 2024 athletic collection with ShaCarri Richardson as the star.

Leading the charge is the Swoosh logo handbag, which has already been teased. But when it comes to clothing, highlights of the special collection include the polyester-spandex dress La Robe Drape and the nylon-spandex draped top Le Hau Drap. The collection also includes hoodies, sweatpants and cotton T-shirts adorned with laser cutouts of the Nike Swoosh.

Of course, the offer would not be complete without shoes like the J Force 1 sneakers. The new Jacquemus x Nike collection is available now online.

Louis Vuitton will organize the Cruise 2025 fashion show in Barcelona





Another day, another destination fashion show ad. But that's one of the main things that makes things fun, right? In the spirit of travel, which corresponds to Louis Vuitton's core values, the house announced that it is traveling to Barcelona, ​​Spain, for its Cruise 2025 fashion show.

In addition to the show, the brand is set to present its Barcelona City Guide and new educational programs for the city's creative community after the show. Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2025 fashion show will take place on May 23.

The Dior Homme pre-fall 2024 collection show in Hong Kong postponed indefinitely





Dior has indefinitely postponed its Men's Pre-Fall 2024 collection show in Hong Kong, which was scheduled to take place on March 23.

The show was set to travel to the city's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to reveal Kim Jones' latest menswear designs. To date, no reason for the show's cancellation nor any details on a possible postponement have been provided.

Stay tuned to Hypebeast for updates on this.

Supreme x The North Face spring 2024 collaboration





Supreme is no stranger to collaboration, especially when it comes to its longtime friend, The North Face. Now, with warmer days on the horizon, the brand has launched its new Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collaboration.

Continuing with a focus on outerwear, Wardrobe considers the Nuptse Jacket and Taped Seam Shell Jacket standout pieces. But the collaboration also includes knitwear, t-shirts, shorts, 6 panels and a fanny pack. Pieces are enlivened by two-tone camouflage prints and two-tone solid constructions.

The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collaboration was released in the United States and will be released on March 2 in Japan.

Stone Island to Present First American Archival Exhibition in Los Angeles





Stone Island visited Frieze Los Angeles to present its archival exhibition of rare and undisplayed tilted pieces, Selected Works 982-024.

The exhibition tells the story of the brand since its inception in 1982 and sees 42 garments bring this story to life. Some of the pieces included cover his major reflective jackets from 1992, the Shadow Project, his collaborations with brands like ACRONYM, Supreme, NikeLab and more.

Selected Works 982-024 is on display February 29 – March 3 with registration available on Stone Island website.