Fashion
REI's 22 best sellers in 2024
The great outdoors is calling, and REI makes getting out and about easier than ever by offering customers up to 50% off new discounts on shoes, clothing and gear from last season, although we found items as low as 65 % reduction.
Whether you're a fan of the slopes or a leisurely stroll to get some fresh air, this sale has something for everyone. From classic Patagonia t-shirts to ultra-bright headlamps to coveted HOKA sneakers, the savings are spectacular.
Keep scrolling to check out our favorite picks from the sale that you'll definitely want to pack for your next adventure. Better yet, the brand is offering its customers the opportunity to earn a $30 bonus card as well as lifetime benefits by becoming a REI Co-op member today. Good road!
Shoes | Women's sales | Men's sales | Gear | How we chose
Shoes on sale
Woolrich Aloe Vera Infused Double Layer Socks
What's better than a pair of comfy, cozy socks for less than $5? Technically not a shoe but a very important necessity for the health of your feet, this pair is infused with aloe vera. The inner layers of these socks are designed to hydrate your skin while you sit back and relax or are on the go, depending on the brand.
Allbirds Women's Wool Running Sneakers
Are freezing temperatures disrupting your runs? The Allbird running sneakers are made from a merino wool blend that covers the upper lining and heel to keep feet warm. According to the retailer, they're naturally temperature-regulating and comfortable, so you might not want to take them off.
Hoka Bondi 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
You deserve a good running shoe no matter where your feet decide to land. Case in point: Hoka’s Bondi 8 road running shoe. To help you on your runs, these sneakers feature a unique rear cushion to soften every stride, as well as lightweight foam to add extra cushioning and bounce.
Merrell Women's Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Boots
Tackle the slopes? These waterproof boots claim to keep you warm and dry in cold, snowy weather, and shouldn't feel bulky when you're wearing them so you can walk easily.
Allbirds Tree Piper Women's Shoes
For your casual walks and visits to a new city, a casual sneaker is all you need. One of our favorite picks is from Allbirds, as it combines fashion and sustainability with its eucalyptus fiber upper and laces made from recycled bottles.
Women's clothing on sale
The North Face Evolution Shorts
Let's face it, no wardrobe is complete without a pair of must-have sweat shorts. One reviewer wrote: “These sweat shorts are perfect, comfortable and relaxed. I love the fit, which you can wear high waisted or around the hips. These are my new go-to shorts!”
REI Co-op Wallace Lake – Fleece Sweater
Because when the weather is a little chilly, a sweater is all you need to stay warm. This top-rated top is loved by reviewers for its lightweight, cozy fleece that provides just the right amount of coverage. Plus, the stand-up collar and kangaroo pouch provide extra space to keep your neck and hands warm.
The North Face – Hydrenalite Down Hoodie
Staying warm doesn't mean you have to rid your wardrobe of style. This The North Face down jacket is designed to protect you from freezing winds thanks to goose down and an insulated hood. But it also has a perfectly cropped and relaxed shape.
Columbia Back Beauty Warm Hybrid Tights
Layers are one of the most important outerwear essentials. Take these Columbia hybrid tights as an example. Wear them while you run or on your hike, they should move with you and keep you warm, whether worn alone or under your favorite sweatpants.
Baggies Patagonia Shorts
There's no adventure too big or too small for these shorts. Made from recycled fishing nets, these slightly loose-fitting shorts are meant to be worn in and out of the water without clinging uncomfortably.
Patagonia Houdini Jacket
When you're packing light for big adventures, your outerwear can sometimes get in the way. But this Patagonia jacket doesn't compromise on protecting the space in your travel bag. For example, the jacket has a water-repellent coating, weather-resistant nylon fabric, multiple pockets, and other features to protect and block out the elements. Plus, the material is flexible enough to bend in the tightest places in your bag.
Men's clothing on sale
Patagonia P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee
Featuring Patagonia's beloved Fitz Roy Mountain logo, the man in your life is sure to love this t-shirt. Available in a multitude of colors, you can hang your favorite one.
Arc'teryx Rho LT Base Layer Hoodie
Arc'teryx rarely goes on sale, but luckily some of the brand's most popular products are included in this sale. The brand describes this piece as a lightweight, comfortable base layer for lower performance in cool weather, making it super versatile.
The North Face Alta Vista Jacket
Whatever the terrain, The North Face says this jacket can handle it all. It's waterproof, breathable and ventilated once it starts to heat up, or if rain showers suddenly start falling, it should last through all those downpours.
Smartwool Classic Merino Thermal Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top
Made from 100% merino wool, there's no doubt that this quarter-zip top offers tons of warmth. In addition to its thermal benefits, this shirt also promises to be odor resistant and prevent chafing.
Shorts The North Face Sunriser Brief 7
Now that summer is approaching, it's time to stock up on some sturdy shorts. Consider these socks from The North Face because they're odor-resistant, supportive, heat-reflective, and more.
Equipment for sale
LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Electric Lantern
You'll never lose power in the wilderness with this 2-in-1 phone charger and solar lantern that can charge your phone during a power outage, or even light up your tent at night. Did we mention he can also float?
Stanley AeroLight Transit Water Bottle
Stanley water bottles are one of the most sought after bottles currently. Grab this one while you can during the sale. According to the site, it's lighter than the standard Stanley and should keep your drinks cold and safe from spills.
BioLite 200 headlamp
Although a headlamp may seem silly, you can ask any outdoor enthusiast and they will agree: it's a must-have. From late-night bathroom breaks to making s'mores by the fire, this beacon will lead the way. Not to mention, it's fully USB rechargeable, so you can leave disposable batteries behind.
REI Co-op Flannel/Fleece Blanket
One side of this blanket is fleece and the other is flannel, what could be better? It also garnered impressive praise from reviewers, with one saying: “I have never once regretted buying this cover!” I use it every night on my bed, on the couch, and while car camping, and it holds up to all of those uses. . Definitely a must buy, I couldn't ask for a more perfect cover! »
The North Face Horizon Sun Hat
Getting sunburned is never fun and this sweat-wicking hat will keep your head and neck protected from UV rays. The sweatband also features FlashDry-Pro materials that actively wick moisture away from the body to keep you dry and comfortable during any activity, according to the brand.
Patagonia Black Hole Travel Bag
The Patagonias Black Hole Duffel is meant for big adventures, as it offers a large amount of space for various gear, clothing and other essentials, as well as a water-repellent exterior for sudden changes in weather.
How we chose
Shop TODAY editors and editors search the Internet to find the best products and sales. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make purchases easier for our readers.
