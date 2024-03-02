Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102

Fashion icon Iris Apfel died Friday at the age of 102, according to a statement released on his Instagram page confirmed.





Stu Loeser, a spokesperson for Apfel's estate, also confirmed his death to New York Times. She died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida.





Apfel celebrated her iconic 100th birthday in 2021, telling PEOPLE that she considers herself an Energizer Bunny who simply loves to work, which is something she's done her whole life.





“At 100 years old, what else is there to do but sit around? I don't play bridge. I don't play golf. I love working and I really love what I do “, she shared.





Among these projects were a clothing collection with H&M and a beauty collection with Cite London, both in 2022. Both gave the designer a way to channel her love of color and pattern.





“The world can be a gray place, so colors, patterns and textures are a way to bring fun to life. Likewise with makeup, I want my lipsticks to be as bright and bold as possible,” she told PEOPLE in August 2022.





Apfel has become known over the years for his love of color and his oversized, black-framed glasses. However, the style icon never wanted to be known for her glasses. It was purely a coincidence. “I always thought eyeglass frames were very stylish accessories,” she told PEOPLE in 2015, adding that she loved shopping for unique frames at flea markets.





“People were saying to me, ‘Why are they so big? and I would say because they're happy to see you,” she said, adding, “And that would shut them up.”





Although Apfel became a fashion giant in the twilight of her life, she spent her early years as an interior designer and textile expert. After marrying Carl Apfel in 1947, the two founded Old World Weavers, a textile company that called Greta Garbo, Este Lauder and Marjorie Merriweather Post as clients in the 1950s, according to The New York Times.





Together, the Apfels restored the White House for nine sitting presidents, although the couple took a back seat in the business in 1992 when Stark Carpet took over Old World Weavers.





It was only in the 2000s that Apfel, who told the Guardian In 2018, she began to gain real recognition for her penchant for fashion as she would like to be remembered as “the world's oldest living teenager.” After decades of collecting pieces at flea markets and beyond, an exhibition of his fashion finds opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.





Title “Rara Avis”, the exhibition opened in 2005 showcasing Apfel's accessories as well as the fully styled looks she had worn. She said jokingly The New York Times at the exhibition's opening, “It's not a collection. It's a raid on my closet,” adding, “I always thought that to show at the Met you had to be dead.”





From there, she was the subject of a documentary called Iris in 2014, under the supervision of Albert Maysles, and worked as a visiting professor at the University of Texas. She said Vogue in 2015, the university asked her to help “strengthen” their fashion program, which she did enthusiastically, showing students that fashion isn't always glamorous.





“I expose them to important jobs in licensing, styling, back-of-the-house work, etc.,” she said, adding that through her program she would bring students to New York to show them an “intensive” week in the fashion capital. “It's been mind-boggling for them. They're going crazy. And I've learned so much.”





Apfel was born on August 29, 1921 in Queens, New York, and was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2015 at the age of 100. She told PEOPLE in 2020 about his death: “We had done everything together and I was devastated.” However, she continued to work, going so far as to call herself a “workaholic.”











During the last decade of her life, Apfel became aware of aging and why she continues to work past the point where many people choose to slow down. She said Today in 2022, “Oh, I love working. It's fun because I love it. I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. It's not because a number comes up that must be stopped.”





She lived a full, regret-free life, which she described to Harper's Bazaar United Kingdom early 2022. She reiterated that there is nothing in life that she regrets or wishes she had known sooner, adding: “I don't live backwards or forwards; I live in the now. ”