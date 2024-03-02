This season's choice of men's and women's fashion





Mid season fashion is always a bit of a hodgepodge. So don’t be afraid to mix things up. If you want to go gold, opt for a sparkling Céline dress. If you're craving a bit of fringe, throw on a decadent flapper-style Burberry dress. And what does it matter what color the season is? This spring, designers delivered creations in a veritable rainbow of hues, from the royal purple of the Ralph Laurens jacket to the bright red of the Fendis off-the-shoulder sweater to the powder pink of the Hermès jacket (for him ). Here are some of the most fabulous pieces from this year's collections. Gucci Margherita wears a jumpsuit, 18,070 Loro Piana Nazim wears a jacket, 3,955. Margherita wears a shirt, 650 and a jacket, 2,430 Louis Vuitton Nazim wears shirt 1540, vest 895, jacket 2630, pants 930 and shoes 890. Margherita wears jacket 2740, skirt 3940 and belt 940. Céline by Hédi Slimane Dress, POA Céline by Hédi Slimane Shirt, 550, tie, blazer and pants, POA Dolce & Gabbana Margherita wears a 3300 dress and a 350 bra. Nazim wears a 1500 shirt, a 385 cummerbund and 950 pants. Fendi Nazim wears a shirt, 1,320, and a blazer, 2,000. Margherita wears a sweater, 1,420 and a skirt, 1,820 Dior for men Top 1,450, jacket 2,900, pants 2,200 and sneakers 1,800 Ralph Lauren Jacket, 2,080, and pants, 1,435 Hermes Margherita wears a bodysuit, 1,700, and a skirt, 8,200. Nazim wears a coat, 5,000 Prada Dress, POA Burberry Dress, POA and sandals, 1,490 Models: Margherita Boffetta at Select and Nazim Bouaziz at Next. Photography assistant: Ollie Patterson. Fashion assistant: Akos Geczi Bandi. Makeup: Jenny Coombs at The Wall Group with Sisley Paris. Hair: Maki Tanaka using Oribe. Manicure: Nichole Williams at Stella Creative using OPI. Cast: Fedérica Mennea

