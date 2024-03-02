Zendaya Delivers Many Varieties of Desert Space Rebel Fashion During Dune 2 Press Tour

The characters of the film adaptation of the science fiction epic Dune may be on a quest to control the elusive substance, spice, but when it comes to fashion, here on Earth, you only have to look further than the star Zendayas the red carpet awaits the release of Dune: part two feel the heat.

Zendaya, who returns in the sequel to reprise her role as mysterious freedom fighter Chani and once again plays opposite. Timothé Chalamets Warrior Prince Paul, ignored any expectations of sartorial glamor at the film's various premieres around the world, opting instead for a range of futuristic ensembles. It would be easy for something like the full chrome suit the 27-year-old wore in February to Dune: Part Two world premiere in London's Leicester Square to veer into sexy robot Halloween costume territory, but she took away the archive Thierry Mugler piece, complete with stiletto boots, gloves with finger-shaped headband and a bejeweled choker, with avant-garde poise. It fits the futuristic theme of the film, yes, but it's also considered the most high-end of fashion.

It's not all robots and spaceships, either: Zendaya also wore a handful of desert-inspired ensembles while promoting the Denis Villeneuve film, which hits theaters Friday. At the Paris premiere on February 12, the actor donned a custom Louis Vuitton two-piece ensemble, a full skirt and crop top adorned with chunky gold brocade fabrics. The top included a substantial cowl neck, serving not only as a sculptural design element, but also as a possible nod to the variety of hooded robes worn by many of the film's characters.

Throughout the tour, whether she's going military chic by matching jumpsuits with Chalamet in South Korea or evoking the palette of a space desert in Mexico City, Zendayas Dune: part two the fashion is out of this world. Check out all of her stellar looks below.