Fashion
UNCW men and women take commanding lead after day three of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships
UNCW men and women take commanding lead after day three of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships
Results of the third day| Strong points | Photo gallery | Central Field
HAMPTON, Va. (March 1, 2024) The UNCW men's and women's teams built command lanes after day three of the CAA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening at the Hampton Aquaplex. Three meet records and one CAA all-time record were set.
In the men's team standings, UNCW leads with 620.5 points, Delaware is second with 513.5 points and Towson is third with 381 points. Drexel (343.5 points) is in fourth place, followed by William & Mary (273.5) and Monmouth (148).
In the women's team standings, UNCW regained first place with 940.5 points, Delaware slipped to second with 842.5 points and William & Mary is third with 742.5 points. Northeastern is in fourth place with 703.5 points, followed by Towson (647), Drexel (417), Campbell (363), Stony Brook (219) and Monmouth (193).
Women's 100 yard butterfly
The evening got off to a record-breaking start when UNCW sophomore Cameron Snowden, who broke the CAA record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.92 during this morning's preliminaries, broke that mark in final with a time of 52.72 to win gold. William & Mary sophomore Lindsay Juhlin was second in 53.10 and Northeast senior Jamie Koo was third in 53.38.
Men's 100 meter butterfly
Drexel sophomore Kuba Kwasny broke a six-year-old CAA meet record in the 100 butterfly, finishing first with a time of 45.61. Freshman teammate Sebastian Smith finished second with a time of 46.01 and defending champion Brian Benzing of Towson was third with a time of 46.10.
Women's 400 yard individual medley
Senior Maddie Frick was the first Towson swimmer since 2020 to win the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:19.63. UNCW swimmers took the next two spots as sophomore Lauren Sharp placed second in 4:20.32 and two-time champion Katie Knorr placed third with a time of 4:20 .56.
Men's 400-yard individual medley
UNCW freshman William Carrico, who broke a 40-year-old CAA all-time record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:46.64 in the morning preliminaries, won the 'gold with a time of 3:47.31. Two-time champion Aidan Duffy of UNCW placed second with a time of 3:50.49 and Delaware sophomore Dylan Smolders was third with a time of 3:50.71.
Women's 200 yard freestyle
Senior Chelsea Gravereaux became the first Drexel swimmer to win the 200 freestyle, placing first with a time of 1:47.22. UNCW sophomore Emily Waite won silver in 1:47.79 and third in 1:48.21 was Towson freshman Addie Scott.
Men's 200 meter freestyle
Sophomore Kaloyan Levterov became the first Delaware swimmer to win gold in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:35.35. Defending champion Jacob Duracinsky of UNCW placed second in 1:35.45 and William & Mary freshman Aiden Bond was third with a time of 1:36.88.
Women's 100 yard breaststroke
William & Mary junior Ellie Scherer won her second straight title in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.84. Second place in 1:01.40 went to Delaware junior Mania Tasakou, and UNCW sophomore Gil Shaw took home the bronze medal in 1:01.43.
Men's 100 yard breaststroke
Towson senior Brian Benzing became just the second four-time CAA champion in the 100 breaststroke, posting a winning time of 51.30, which was just 0.05 shy of his league record from he a year ago. Delaware junior Toni Sabev placed second with a time of 51.87 and Blue Hens sophomore Matvei Namakonov was third with a time of 53.16.
100 yard backstroke women
Towson sophomore Ally Frame won back-to-back championship titles in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 53.11. Sophomore Angelica Ragazonni became the first Campbell swimmer to medal at the CAA Championships, winning silver with a time of 54.22. Kat Vanbourgondien, a sophomore at William & Mary, placed third with a time of 54.39.
100 meters backstroke for men
UNCW senior Will Goldey, who was the 2021 CAA champion in the 100 backstroke, won gold again with a time of 46.98. Delaware junior Gavin Currie placed second with a time of 47.69 and UNCW sophomore Jack VanHowe was third with a time of 47.74.
Men's 3 meter dive
UNCW sophomore Ethan Badrian repeated as CAA champion on the 3-meter board with a score of 350.25. Seahawks teammate Nic Newis placed second with a score of 336.20 and Delaware sophomore Kevin Siegfried was third with a score of 305.70.
Women's 200 yard freestyle relay
Northeastern repeated as CAA champion in the 200 free relay as the team of Jamie Koo, Kotoko Blair, Mary Nordmann and May Bradburn posted a winning time of 1:31.06. Second place went to UNCW with a time of 1:31.49 and third place went to Drexel with a time of 1:31.76.
Men's 200 yard freestyle relay
UNCW won its second straight title in the 200 freestyle relay as the team of Noah Sipowski, Mac Russell, Jacob Duracinsky and Kenneth Lowe posted a time of 1:19.23. Drexel took second with a time of 1:19.38 and third place went to Delaware with a time of 1:19.64.
Action resumes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with swimming preliminaries. The finals of 13 events will take place on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. All the action from the CAA Swimming and Diving Championship can be seen at FloSwimming.com. For more information, visit CAASports.com/SD.
Men's team ranking (after day 3)
- UNCW620.5
- Delaware 513.5
- Fleece 381
- Drexel 343.5
- William and Mary 273.5
- Monmouth 148
Women's team ranking (after day 3)
- UNCW940.5
- Delaware 842.5
- William and Mary 742.5
- Northeast 703.5
- Fleece 647
- Drexel 417
- Campbell 363
- Stony stream 219
- Monmouth 193
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/3/1/swimming-and-diving-uncw-men-and-women-build-commanding-leads-after-day-3-of-caa-swimming-diving-championship.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rock band Creed reunites for upcoming tour | Culture & Leisure
- ITTF Astana Para Open 2024 started in the Kazakh capital
- UNCW men and women take commanding lead after day three of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- Hamas and political rival Fatah agree to continue meetings after Moscow talks
- Group of African-American film critics celebrates Black Hollywood and beyond while building its stature
- Pakistan's newly elected assembly meets amid pro-Imran Khan protests
- PM Narendra Modi With Sandeshkhali in mind, Modi says Muslims will reject Trinamul's 'goondaraaj'
- Indonesian activists condemn alleged president's four-star overall rating
- Actor/director Alan Mohney Jr. • St Pete Catalyst
- Zendaya Delivers Many Varieties of Desert Space Rebel Fashion During Dune 2 Press Tour
- Fort Worth's Standard Meat Co., New Director of IT Announces Two Promotions » Dallas Innovates
- World News Stories and Headlines on the AppStore