UNCW men and women take commanding lead after day three of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships



HAMPTON, Va. (March 1, 2024) The UNCW men's and women's teams built command lanes after day three of the CAA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening at the Hampton Aquaplex. Three meet records and one CAA all-time record were set.

In the men's team standings, UNCW leads with 620.5 points, Delaware is second with 513.5 points and Towson is third with 381 points. Drexel (343.5 points) is in fourth place, followed by William & Mary (273.5) and Monmouth (148).

In the women's team standings, UNCW regained first place with 940.5 points, Delaware slipped to second with 842.5 points and William & Mary is third with 742.5 points. Northeastern is in fourth place with 703.5 points, followed by Towson (647), Drexel (417), Campbell (363), Stony Brook (219) and Monmouth (193).

Women's 100 yard butterfly

The evening got off to a record-breaking start when UNCW sophomore Cameron Snowden, who broke the CAA record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.92 during this morning's preliminaries, broke that mark in final with a time of 52.72 to win gold. William & Mary sophomore Lindsay Juhlin was second in 53.10 and Northeast senior Jamie Koo was third in 53.38.

Men's 100 meter butterfly

Drexel sophomore Kuba Kwasny broke a six-year-old CAA meet record in the 100 butterfly, finishing first with a time of 45.61. Freshman teammate Sebastian Smith finished second with a time of 46.01 and defending champion Brian Benzing of Towson was third with a time of 46.10.

Women's 400 yard individual medley

Senior Maddie Frick was the first Towson swimmer since 2020 to win the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:19.63. UNCW swimmers took the next two spots as sophomore Lauren Sharp placed second in 4:20.32 and two-time champion Katie Knorr placed third with a time of 4:20 .56.

Men's 400-yard individual medley

UNCW freshman William Carrico, who broke a 40-year-old CAA all-time record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:46.64 in the morning preliminaries, won the 'gold with a time of 3:47.31. Two-time champion Aidan Duffy of UNCW placed second with a time of 3:50.49 and Delaware sophomore Dylan Smolders was third with a time of 3:50.71.

Women's 200 yard freestyle

Senior Chelsea Gravereaux became the first Drexel swimmer to win the 200 freestyle, placing first with a time of 1:47.22. UNCW sophomore Emily Waite won silver in 1:47.79 and third in 1:48.21 was Towson freshman Addie Scott.

Men's 200 meter freestyle

Sophomore Kaloyan Levterov became the first Delaware swimmer to win gold in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:35.35. Defending champion Jacob Duracinsky of UNCW placed second in 1:35.45 and William & Mary freshman Aiden Bond was third with a time of 1:36.88.

Women's 100 yard breaststroke

William & Mary junior Ellie Scherer won her second straight title in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.84. Second place in 1:01.40 went to Delaware junior Mania Tasakou, and UNCW sophomore Gil Shaw took home the bronze medal in 1:01.43.

Men's 100 yard breaststroke

Towson senior Brian Benzing became just the second four-time CAA champion in the 100 breaststroke, posting a winning time of 51.30, which was just 0.05 shy of his league record from he a year ago. Delaware junior Toni Sabev placed second with a time of 51.87 and Blue Hens sophomore Matvei Namakonov was third with a time of 53.16.

100 yard backstroke women

Towson sophomore Ally Frame won back-to-back championship titles in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 53.11. Sophomore Angelica Ragazonni became the first Campbell swimmer to medal at the CAA Championships, winning silver with a time of 54.22. Kat Vanbourgondien, a sophomore at William & Mary, placed third with a time of 54.39.

100 meters backstroke for men

UNCW senior Will Goldey, who was the 2021 CAA champion in the 100 backstroke, won gold again with a time of 46.98. Delaware junior Gavin Currie placed second with a time of 47.69 and UNCW sophomore Jack VanHowe was third with a time of 47.74.

Men's 3 meter dive

UNCW sophomore Ethan Badrian repeated as CAA champion on the 3-meter board with a score of 350.25. Seahawks teammate Nic Newis placed second with a score of 336.20 and Delaware sophomore Kevin Siegfried was third with a score of 305.70.

Women's 200 yard freestyle relay

Northeastern repeated as CAA champion in the 200 free relay as the team of Jamie Koo, Kotoko Blair, Mary Nordmann and May Bradburn posted a winning time of 1:31.06. Second place went to UNCW with a time of 1:31.49 and third place went to Drexel with a time of 1:31.76.

Men's 200 yard freestyle relay

UNCW won its second straight title in the 200 freestyle relay as the team of Noah Sipowski, Mac Russell, Jacob Duracinsky and Kenneth Lowe posted a time of 1:19.23. Drexel took second with a time of 1:19.38 and third place went to Delaware with a time of 1:19.64.

Action resumes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with swimming preliminaries. The finals of 13 events will take place on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. All the action from the CAA Swimming and Diving Championship can be seen at FloSwimming.com. For more information, visit CAASports.com/SD.

Men's team ranking (after day 3)

UNCW620.5 Delaware 513.5 Fleece 381 Drexel 343.5 William and Mary 273.5 Monmouth 148

Women's team ranking (after day 3)