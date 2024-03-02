The fashion icon leaves the catwalk at 102

Iris Apfel, the pioneering textile virtuoso and New York regular known for her eclectic style, particularly her oversized black-framed glasses, died Friday at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was 102 years old.

A unique tastemaker, Apfel has found herself at the center of museum exhibitions, including one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2005. She has also been featured in a 2007 book, a groundbreaking 2012 MAC Cosmetics campaign, and a documentary by 2014.

She worked with nine presidential spouses on restoring designs at the White House, using fabrics from Old World Weavers, the textile company she co-founded with her late husband, Carl Apfel.

Apfel was a New Yorker through and through. She was born Iris Barrel on August 29, 1921, the only child in Queens of two Jewish farmers.

Her father, Samuel, ran a mirror and glassware business, while her mother, Sadye, owned a clothing store, inspiring her creativity from a young age.

At just 12 years old, she would take the subway to Manhattan on Thursday afternoons to window shop, an experience she described to The Guardian in a 2015 interview.

At that time, you could take the entire subway for a nickel, so every week I would take a different section of New York's Chinatown, Yorkville, Harlem, Greenwich Village,” she told the outlet.

She continued: “And I really fell in love with the Village. It was in the Village that I started browsing in antique shops and being enchanted by all this old junk.

Apfel studied art history at New York University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After graduating in 1943, she returned to New York and began working for Women's Wear Daily as an editor, according to Harper's Bazaar. She also served as an assistant to interior designer Elinor Johnson.

She and Carl started Old World Weavers in 1950, two years after their marriage.

The two loved traveling the world together, searching for items for fun and design projects. The company took inspiration from the unique designs it discovered during its travels to countries like North Africa and Europe, according to The interior.

Some of their clients included Estée Lauder, Faye Dunaway and Greta Garbo, the outlet reported.

Although Apfel was well known in New York circles, she became a household name later in life, at the age of 84, to be exact, when she was tapped for a museum exhibit.

In 2005, Apfel received a phone call from Harold Koda, a fashion expert and curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

An exhibition that was supposed to take place that summer had been canceled, and since Koda had heard so much about Apfel's extensive collection of costume jewelry, he decided to ask her to organize an exhibition. The Guardian reported.

The show that followed was called “Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel collection”, which ran at the Met from September 2005 to January 2006. It featured 40 of his own accessories, including a Gripoix brooch and a pair of 18th-century paste earrings.

She was a “geriatric starlet,” as she called herself, who became famous following a Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition about her life and work.

“An American original in the truest sense of the word, Iris Apfel is one of the most vibrant personalities in the world of fashion, textiles and interior design. Over the past 40 years, she has cultivated a personal style that is both witty and exuberant. “, the museum noted, adding that its “originality” can be seen in a mixture of high and low fashion.

“With remarkable panache and discernment, she combines colors, textures and patterns without regard to period, provenance and, ultimately, aesthetic conventions,” the museum continues. “Paradoxically, his richly layered combinations, even in their most extreme and baroque forms, project a boldly graphic modernity.”

The designer often referred to herself as a “geriatric starlet” as she received several opportunities after her Met showing.

In 2007, she was the subject of a cleverly reserved coffee table, titled “Rare Bird of Fashion: The Irreverent Iris Apfel”, “rare bird” being the Latin translation of “Rara avis”.

Following Rara Avis, she developed a range of lipsticks for MAC Cosmetics. She launched her own fashion line with the Home Shopping Network in 2011, cheekily titled “Rara Avis by Iris Apfel,” after her exhibit.

In 2014, a documentary about his life was released by award-winning filmmaker Albert Maysles. The documentary “Iris” was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2017.

It was one of Maysles' last works before his death in 2015 at the age of 88.

“They just took a lot of footage. I think there's enough film left in the editing room to make three more movies, so it was kind of a shock,” Apfel said. The cup in 2015 about the documentary.

“I am very happy that Albert liked it, because it was his last work. And I'm very happy with the response we received because I didn't know what to expect; I thought people might just laugh, you know, in the wrong way.

The designer has often called herself an “accidental icon,” a title she also gave to her 2018 memoir.

The same year, Mattel made a Barbie doll in her honor for International Women's Day. At the time, she was 96 years old, making her the oldest person to have been transformed into a Barbie doll.

Her other artistic collaborations involved machine-washable rug retailer Ruggable, makeup company Ciat London and clothing brand H&M.

In 2021, it celebrated its 100th anniversary on the 100th floor of the Central Park Tower, according to “TODAY” with the party drawing Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Katie Holmes, Barbie Ferreira, Alexis Bittar and other stars.

The style icon was married to Carl Apfel from 1948 until his death in 2015 at the age of 100, just days before her 101st birthday. They had no children.