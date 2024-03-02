Women's golf opens weekend with dominant fashion

GAINESVILLE, Florida. Arizona Women's Golf No. 17 started the Gators Invitational in dominant fashion through 30 holes before play was called at dark. The Wildcats finished their day in first place at 9 under par with a 12-shot lead over second-place Clemson. As the teams left the Mark Bostick Golf Course, Arizona's Gile Bite Starkute stood alone in second place in the individual standings at 4 under after a 3-under opening round with six holes remaining in her second round.

“Today was an exceptional start for our entire team, and I am proud of the way our young girls executed our game plan and played with composure,” said head coach Laura Ianello . “We got great scores throughout the day from all five of our golfers, and I was proud to see everyone show determination and focus to get good scores. Now our challenge is to continue and to maintain our confidence despite an uncertain schedule and inclement weather. That's our mission for the rest of the tournament, and I think this team is ready to rise to the occasion.”

Starkute's 3-under round of 70 in the morning came after a hot start as the graduating senior shot 2-under on the front nine and 1-under on the back. With two birdies and just one bogey through the first 12 holes of her second round, Starkute will return to play just one shot behind tournament leader Caitlyn Macnab of Ole Miss.

Junior Carolina Melgrati finished Friday's opening action one stroke behind Starkute, tied for third place. After an early eagle on the par-4 ninth hole, Melgrati made the same par for his morning round. The Italian caught fire in the afternoon, putting three bogey-free birdies on the scorecard over 13 holes.

The rest of the Arizona roster all finished tied for eleventh place at 1 over par. Charlotte Back, Julia Misemer and Nena Wongthanavimok gave the Wildcats five golfers in the top 12 in the individual rankings.

Play is scheduled to resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m. local time in Florida as all 14 teams look to complete their second round and begin the final round.