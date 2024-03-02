From AI to fast fashion, the world's environmental parliament adopts bold action plans

With more than 7,000 delegates from 182 UN member states and more than 170 ministers participating in Nairobi, INSTANT-6 adopted a set of action plans, from promote sustainable lifestyles to the good management of chemicals and waste And sand and dust stormscalling for immediate action to curb overconsumption and take smarter, greener steps towards sustainability.

The world needs action, speed and real, lasting changesaid Inger Anderson, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) during the closing session on Friday.

A ministerial declaration affirmed the international community's firm intention to slow climate change, restore nature and land and create a pollution-free world, she said.

She added that true multilateralism prevailed through broad engagement of civil society, indigenous peoples, international organizations, scientists and the private sector.

UNEA-6 gave an extra boost to help us achieve this change and ensure that every person on this planet enjoys the right to a safe and healthy environment, she said.

Hope in the midst of a triple planetary crisis

As the world faces a triple global crisis of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change, action must be rapid and concerted, said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

She said the strong discussions and outcomes of UNEA-6 will accelerate the achievement of the world's common goals, including efforts to realize both the African Union Agenda 2063 and the UN Agenda 2063. the African Union. Sustainable development agenda for 2030 and his 17 goals.

We cannot afford to deplete natural resources without suffering serious consequencesthe deputy UN chief said in a video message. The decisions we make today will shape our destiny tomorrow.

UN News/Natalia Jidovanu The Vanishing Treasures virtual reality experience aims to convey the impact of climate change on snow leopards, Bengal tigers and mountain gorillas.

Environmental decision-makers

Known as the World Parliament on the EnvironmentUNEA-6 became the highest decision-making body in the field since its creation in 2012. The objective is simple: to help restore harmony between man and nature. Read our explainer here.

Over the course of the five-day conference, UNEA-6 saw delegates debate everything from the use of artificial intelligence to solar engineering techniques.

Among the resolutions adopted, one provided guidance on how the world could better protect the environment during and after conflicts, and another addressed how best to combat desertification.

UNEP/Natalia Mroz Rappers Frida Amani and Dex McBean perform their track Get with the Programme/Twende na Mpangoon during Multilateral Environmental Agreements Day at UNEA-6.

New day, new approach, new reports

Dozens of side events examined new initiatives and possible advancements, including the use of artificial intelligence to combat climate change.

In fast fashion, an exhibition by UNEP and the UN Sustainable Fashion Alliance featured stylish clothing showcasing a project to end overproduction and overconsumption, eliminate chemical byproducts dangerous and to develop circular business models beneficial for the environment.

UNEA-6 also hosted the first Multilateral Environmental Agreements Daymarked February 28.

Bridging the gap

Rich countries use six times more resources and generate 10 times more climate impacts than low-income countries, study finds. UNEP report launched Friday at UNEA-6.

The Global Resource Outlook 2024 contains a wide range of evidence-based findings and calls for radical policy changes to reduce the gap between rich and poor at all levels, while promoting economic growth, improving well-being and minimizing environmental impacts.

The triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss and pollution is driven by a crisis of unsustainable consumption and production. We need to work with nature, instead of just exploiting itsaid UNEP chief Ms Andersen ahead of the launch.

Plunder the Earth

Indeed, the report showed that natural resource extraction expected to increase 60 percent by 2060 and could derail efforts to achieve not only global goals on climate, biodiversity and pollution, but also economic prosperity and human well-being.

Reducing the resource intensity of mobility, housing, food and energy systems is the only way to achieve the set goals. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, ultimately, a just and livable planet for all, she said.

The results of UNEA-6 will feed into other global collaborative efforts for sustainability, including the Future Summitwhich will be held at UN headquarters in September.