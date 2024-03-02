



Navy takes early lead on first day of open championships

ANNAPOLIS, Md. The 2024 ECAC Open Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off on Saturday, with both Navy teams starting the weekend strong. The Midshipmen are first with 297 team points so far, while the Navy women begin action Saturday with 255.5 team points. MacKenzie Kim started the scoring with a score of 281.45 in the women's three-meter dive, while Bucknell's Regina Frias (257.50) and Meghan Catherwood (253.15) took second and third, respectively. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tiffany Shields, Ana Fleming, Vivian Vergara-Anglim and Syd Paglia gave Navy (1:34.34) another victory, beating Bucknell in a tight final stretch. The men's race followed, and challengers Lachlan Andrew, Simon Thompson, Garrett McGovern and Austin Lockhart ran a competition record time of 1:19.36 to finish on the top step of the podium. In the women's 500 freestyle, Penn's Sydney Bergstrom ran away with the race, as her time of 4:50.20 was nearly five full seconds ahead of second place. Ben Mauldin (4:18.41) had a dominant performance in the men's race, but teammates Cedric Brooking and Josh Anderson still managed to give Navy the top three individual placings. Loyola Maryland's Lily Mead (1:59.17) won the women's individual crown in the 200 IM, while Navy's Kellan Pattinson (1:47.52) won a men's race that saw three of her teammates complete the top five. American Mimi Watts set a meet record in the women's 50 freestyle final, breaking the 2016 mark held by Rochelle Dong with a time of 22.47. Andrew (20:03) took first place for the men, while Thompson (20:09) and Lockhart (20:10) each finished close on his heels. The final event of the day was the 400 medley relay, where the Rutgers group of Martyna Piesko, Tina Celik, Vika Kostromina and Ella Hall took first place among the women with a group time of 3:42.30. The Midshipmen closed out the day with another victory, as Coleman Yates, Richard Trentalange, Andrew and McGovern took first place with a time of 3:13.04. The event is hosted by the Navy at Lejuene Hall and will continue through Sunday. To view the schedule and results for the entire weekend, please click here.

