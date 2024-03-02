How luxury African fashion seduced European catwalks





By Wedaeli ChibelushiBBC News Getty Images Laduma Ngxokolo can pinpoint the exact moment he became a man and how it inspired his unique fashion sense. In 2004, he spent a month in the wilderness with a group of young men from his community – all as part of a coming-of-age ritual traditionally observed by South Africa's Xhosa ethnic group. According to tradition, Ngxokolo and his fellow initiates were supposed to reenter society with new clothes after their month of absence. “It was a British gentleman style look. So your typical look would be a hunter's cap or a hat and a jacket,” Ngxokolo told the BBC. But Ngxokolo decided to create her own outfits from scratch, which more closely reflect Xhosa culture. An exception among his fellow “amakrwala”, as initiates are called, he emerged from his childhood with “an accent color around the calf, around the neck, around the chest…and lots of stripes.” Having personally witnessed the lack of high-end Xhosa-inspired clothing companies, Ngxokolo began developing MaXhosa Africa, a designer brand dominated by colorful Xhosa knits and patterns. AFP Laduma Ngxokolo's creations are rooted in his Xhosa culture Since then, MaXhosa has been supported by Beyonc, worn by American musician Alicia Keys, featured in Vogue and will present a new collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. And Ngxokolo is not alone: ​​in recent years, several African luxury designers have burst onto the global fashion scene. Since 2019, three South Africans – Thebe Magugu, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo – have won the prestigious LVMH Prize for Emerging Talent. The following year, Beyoncé's Africa-centric film Black Is King introduced the continent's biggest brands to Western audiences. Vogue is also increasingly promoting African fashion – in 2022, a report filmed in Ghana with actress Michaela Coel went viral. Africa “holds all the cards to become one of the next global fashion leaders,” according to a 2023 report from the UN cultural body UNESCO. AFP Imane Ayissi founded her brand in 2004 and her creations have been worn by Hollywood stars like Zendaya. Last month to some extent confirms UNESCO's predictions. Alongside MaXhosa, brands from Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon launched new collections during the sector's “big four” fashion weeks: Paris, Milan, London and New York. After her show in Paris, dancer-turned-designer Imane Ayissi told the BBC “there has been a 'notable increase' in African shows during European fashion weeks. “Six years ago, there were no African designers in official Western fashion weeks,” he says. Ayissi, the son of a Cameroonian champion boxer and a beauty queen, sent his models down the Paris catwalk wearing layers of taffeta and satin, into which he incorporated kente (a hand-woven Ghanaian textile ) as well as traditional fabric from Burkina Faso. Shutterstock Imane Ayissi's latest collection juxtaposes materials like satin with traditional African fabric patterns “The main inspiration is the way women, in many African countries, mainly in West and Central Africa, use simple pieces of fabric and drape them around their hips to create a sort of skirt, sometimes multi-tiered” , declared the designer. said. But why have African styles and textiles like this seen such popularity recently? There are various reasons, one being the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, says Frederica Brooksworth, executive director of the International Council for African Fashion Education (CIAFE). “For once, because everything was happening online and not many people could attend events like Fashion Weeks, it was an incredible opportunity for Africa's voice to really be heard,” he said. she told the BBC. She also highlights the dizzying growth of the Afrobeats genrethe growth of successful fashion shows in Africa – such as Lagos Fashion Week – and the impact of diaspora creatives. AFP Tolu Coker's latest collection was a tribute to West African street vendors Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, designer Tolu Coker was one of a handful of diasporans showcasing their heritage at London Fashion Week last month. His latest collection pays homage to the tenacity of West African street vendors, who sell goods from kiosks or brave traffic to reach passing motorists. “My mom used to hawk when she was younger…it's a really big part of her story,” says Coker, whose fans include Rihanna and Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage. AFP A market stall was set up at the end of the runway for Tolu Coker's London show Coker's models took to the Mayfair catwalk in impeccable tailoring, raffia bags and, in one case, a chic, multi-colored suitcase – “a nod to the businesswoman”. While championing Nigerian culture, Coker notes that diaspora creators like her are “privileged” and benefit from opportunities that their counterparts on the continent often do not have access to. Poor infrastructure, as well as a lack of formal education and investment are among the challenges facing designers working in Africa, according to UNESCO. Ngxokolo attests to this assessment: he tells the BBC that “African luxury fashion is a very lonely space in which to operate.” “At first I didn't feel supported. I approached banks, government funding agencies – most funding programs are for people working in mining, the food sector, agriculture.” Bobby Kolade, founder of the Ugandan brand Buzigahill and who presented his collections at Berlin Fashion Week, shares the same criticisms. “I don't think our governments and our leaders see the value in small businesses. If we created 3,000 jobs at once, then they would be on our side,” says Kolade, whose mix of fashion and activism has aroused interest. global media publications. Buzigahill Buzigahill's latest collection is inspired by Kampala workers Africa has a growing market for luxury clothing and a growing middle class, although its designer brands are currently only accessible to a “small percentage of the wealthy”, according to UNESCO. And some African governments are taking steps to support their designers. For example, the government of Kenya helped launch the Kenyan Fashion Council, while a Central Bank of Nigeria initiative funds some designers. There are other benefits too, Kolade points out. For him, the Ugandan capital, Kampala, is a source of inspiration. Buzigahill's latest collection is inspired by city security guards, orchardists and farmers who, Kolade says, “don't know how many gifts they have.” AFP Fashion Weeks from Lagos to Johannesburg show there is also a growing middle class on the continent willing to spend on high-end brands His words reflect a common philosophy among African designers: that of placing their culture at the center of their work, while attracting the attention of the Western-led global fashion industry. Two decades after her start in amakrwala fashion, Ngxokolo is putting the finishing touches on her Paris Fashion Week show while preparing to open her first boutique in New York. But, Ngxokolo insists, South Africa has always been his "priority". "The loyalty and love your people give you is tremendous," he says. "It's a form of great sustainability for the company." Images subject to copyright.

