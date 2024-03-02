Spring in this ruffled mini dress to bloom wherever you go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring finally here, it's time to start exploring other clothing options beyond hoodies and leggings. I'm kidding. You can and should wear them all year round, if you want. But if you've been waiting a long time to put on something else, preferably something a little more spring-like, we've got you covered and it's on sale on Amazon right now!

THE Dokotoo Long Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress is just $34, down from its original price of $52, for a limited time. It's a beautiful, pretty girly dress that comes in 13 different colors, and most of them are on sale for the same price although some colors are a little more or less, give or take. You will want to check the price before purchasing the color you like the most. However, you can't go wrong with this solid brown color, which suits a variety of skin tones.

Get the Dokotoo Long Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dresson Amazon for $34! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you look at this dress, it's completely covered in ruffles, from the plunging v-neck all the way down to the ruffled skirt. The long sleeves even have their own larger ruffles to give it a little more balance. They're even flared to give you a little more room. Everything about this dress screams spring and it would be a great option for those late summer nights where it's chilly out of nowhere.

This dress is available in a variety of sizes, and its cut is such that it will look good on everyone. In addition, you can wear it with leggings, tights, or even pair it with a pretty long-sleeved cardigan if you tend to get cold easily. . The fabric is a bit thinner as it is meant to be enjoyed during the warmer months.

Ready to get yourself one of these dresses? We thought so. Make sure you do it quickly because this sale won't last long, and you should go ahead and buy a few in different colors! Why not?

