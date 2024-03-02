The fashion icon and interior designer was 102 years old





Iris Apfel, businesswoman, interior designer and fashion icon known for her eccentric style, who was also the subject of Albert Maysles' 2014 documentary. Iris, is dead. She was 102 years old. She died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, her representative Lori Sale confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Friday. “Iris Apfel was extraordinary,” Sale shared in a statement. “Working alongside him was the honor of his life. I will miss his daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: “What do you have for me today?” Testimony to his insatiable desire to work. She continued: “She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a single lens: a lens adorned with giant, distinctive glasses sitting on her nose. Through these lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colors, a web of patterns and prints. His artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and his ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical. Born on August 29, 1921 in Queens, New York, Apfel became a rule breaker in the fashion world at an early age, showing that she was not afraid to experiment with her style. She then studied art history at New York University and then at the University of Wisconsin School of Fine Arts. After graduating, she joined Everyday women's clothing She also worked for interior designer Elinor Johnson, where she honed her decorating skills. Apfel married her husband Carl Apfel (died 2015) on February 22, 1948. Together they collaborated on numerous business ventures, including nine White House restoration projects. Then, in 1950, she started her own textile company, Old World Weavers. She would continue to travel the world with her husband, exploring new cultures and seeking inspiration. His captivating and valuable collections were eventually exhibited around the world, including the Fashion Institute of Technology, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Peabody-Essex Museum and more. Throughout her career, Apfel has worn many different hats, from textile guru to interior designer, visiting professor, style icon, brand ambassador and so much more. And at 97, she signed with IMG Models in 2019, noting at the time that designer Tommy Hilfiger connected her with the agency. “I’m very excited and very grateful,” she said. Hilfiger wrote in a tribute: “Iris Apfel has become a world-renowned fashion icon due to her incredible talent not only as an artist, but also as an influencer. She has had an incredible effect on so many people with her big heart and magical touch with everyone she meets. She will go down in history as an innovator and leader in the world of textiles, style and innovation! In 2014, Apfel was also the subject of Albert Maysles' 2014 documentary Iriswhich followed her journey to fashion icon status. Most recently, she teamed up with washable rug company Ruggable to launch a collection and was also working on an art book due out later this year. Apfel is survived by his longtime caregivers, Jennifer and Juliet, as well as family and friends.

