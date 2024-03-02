Brides say Kansas City bridal store never ordered dresses

KANSAS CITY, MO. It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, but panic set in when they couldn't find the dresses they had paid for.

This is FOX4's follow-up to a story we told you about earlier this year regarding The One Bridal.

The One Bridal has closed its doors.

The One Bridal posted on its website: “Due to overwhelming circumstances, we are no longer able to continue operating. We do not take appointments and have closed our store effective March 1, 2024. We are now focused on helping our brides with current orders and will contact each bride individually. For updates on your order or questions, please email us at [email protected].

We no longer see wedding dresses hanging inside The One Bridal in Kansas City, Missouri.

A sign on the door read: “We are actively working to arrange delivery of our brides’ orders. We will contact each bride individually to schedule pickups over the next week. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate walk-ins.

Brides told FOX4 their dresses were being held hostage because the owner hadn't paid the designer.

“It was heartbreaking, just because I had already imagined my wedding,” Grace Schumann said.

Schumann's vision came to fruition after finding a custom-made dress at One Bridal. In December, she and her mother Cheryl made a payment of $2,600 for the dress.

Then, silence from the store, according to Schumann.

“They didn’t answer any calls or emails. it was quite nerve-wracking,” Schumann said.

Cheryl contacted another boutique that works with the manufacturer and designer of the Grace dress.

“It was at the end of January that she found out that the manufacturer of this dress had never received the order,” Cheryl said. “Over 40 brides have contacted her in the same situation, trying to find dresses, trying to get information.”

Cheryl was told that Grace's dress wouldn't arrive on time if they tried to order it now.

The designer found a dress in Grace's size, it wasn't the right length, but the same design. The family surprised Grace with the dress.

After several unanswered phone calls, Cheryl showed up at the store. Ashley Jones was inside.

They talked and she got her money back, but the other brides weren't so lucky.

“I just don’t want to see other brides potentially in the same situation,” Cheryl said.

“I was furious,” Lexis Lowery said. “I was angry.”

Lowery said she purchased a $5,000 dress from The One Bridal last June and paid in full a month later.

But months before the wedding, she called the designer, who told her her dress was ready, but Jones never paid for it.

“They gave her two chances to pay for the dress and she never paid for it,” Lowery said. “The stress was so intense to the point where I broke down, I was depressed because it was just a thought in the back of my head, like 'What if I don't get my dress?' No bride wants to even think about that.

Lowery paid $1,700 more to have the designer ship the dress to her door.

Besides the missing dresses, former manager Ashley Mitchell told FOX4 that Ashley Jones owes employees thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

FOX4 called and left messages for Jones Friday morning and afternoon, but no response.