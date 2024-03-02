Iris Apfel is dead: the fashion icon known for her bold style has died at 102

Iris Apfel, the beloved fashion icon and interior designer whose eccentric style inspired individuality, creativity and joy, has died, according to a message on her official website. Instagram account. She was 102 years old.

Known for her bold accessories, oversized round glasses and totally crazy outfits, Apfel has never let age slow her down. She was 84 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute launched an exhibition showcasing her extensive collection of costume clothing and jewelry, earning her worldwide recognition and adoration.

She was 93 when she starred in her own documentary, Iris, by filmmaker Albert Maysles. His portrayal of Apfel had a direct but unmistakable charm, Times film critic Kenneth Turan wrote in 2015.

And she was 96 when she published Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon, and 97 when she signed a modeling contract with global agency IMG Models, achieving the same representation as models Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Kate Moss.

She was, in her own words, a geriatric starlet.

His interior design firm, Old World Weavers, has been under contract to the White House and served nine presidencies. She has also collaborated with major brands including H&M and Mattel.

But its impact extends beyond the fashion and design industries. She inspired people to embrace their individuality, express themselves without fear of judgment and have fun in otherwise mundane situations, according to her admirers, who she said wrote her numerous letters.

Those who worked with and around her noticed Apfel's undeniable spark of energy and spirit. In Maysle's film, photographer Bruce Weber, who said Apfel was one of his favorite subjects, recalled his first meeting with her.

There were all kinds of people, of all ages, from all walks of life, around her, she was so endearing to everyone, he said. I could feel the pulse of his life, his enthusiasm for living.

Apfel was energized by the boldness of fashion, and even more so by the process of putting a look together, from sourcing individual pieces to mixing and matching. She was known for combining high-end and low-end items and concocting dazzling ensembles that contradicted each other in every way.

I'm just as happy wearing bracelets that cost me three dollars as I am wearing expensive pieces, she wrote in her book, Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon.

Her collection, which filled several rooms in several apartments, contained a vest adorned with colorful goose feathers and a chunky pearl necklace so large it looked like it could tip its wearer over. Apfel was an pioneer, reveling in creating never-before-seen looks.

It's not that I went out of my way to be rebellious or do things that weren't socially acceptable, she wrote, but I learned early on that I had to be my own person to be satisfied. …I dress for me.

Her fashion sense was joyfully eclectic and, according to the old Times fashion critic Booth Moore, a tsunami of style.

I like things that are big and bold and full of pizzazz, Apfel said in his documentary.

Despite her following, Apfel said she never intended to become famous. She was known for being unapologetically herself: I never intended to do anything I did, she said. It just happened.

Born Iris Barrel in the Astoria section of Queens, New York, in 1921, Apfel had a father who was a professional decorator; her mother was a fashion boutique owner who worshiped at the altar of accessories. As a child, Apfel took the subway to Manhattan and fell in love with Greenwich Village, where she began collecting an assortment of stylish pieces.

She was around 11 or 12 years old when she bought her first piece in a small shop in the basement of an old-fashioned building. It was a pin she was obsessed with and she saved 65 cents to make the purchase.

The brooch was a catalyst for her world-renowned collection which eventually became an international melting pot overflowing with jewelry, accessories and clothing.

Apfel studied art history at New York University and later attended art school at the University of Wisconsin. After graduating, she worked as an editor for the fashion magazine Womens Wear Daily.

She met her husband, Carl Apfel, while vacationing in Lake George, New York, in 1947. They married a year later. She wore a pink lace wedding dress, she said, because she wanted something she could wear again and wouldn't have to put away in a box.

There was something about her that struck me, said Carl Apfel in Iris. It's not a boring marriage, I can tell you that.

The two had been married for 67 years when Carl Apfel died in 2015, three days before his 101st birthday. They had no children.

We never wanted to, she explained in Iris. We can not have everything. And I wanted a career and I wanted to travel.

The Apfels co-founded their textile company, Old World Weavers, in 1950. The couple ran the business together for 42 years until they sold the business in 1992.

Old World weavers specialized in making exact reproductions of fabrics beginning in the 17th century. In doing so, Apfel travels twice a year to Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco and Europe to find textiles and weavers for their projects.

They created special fabrics for the White House through several administrations, including the presidencies of Truman, Kennedy and Nixon.

Every big house in America has our stuff, Apfel said of Old World Weavers.

Apfel was well-known in the industry, but she was catapulted to fashion stardom in 2005 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art featured her wardrobe and jewelry in a Costume Institute exhibition called Rara Avis: Selections From the Iris Apfel Collection.

The exhibit, whose name means rare bird, included more than 80 stylized sets and more than 300 accessories that Apfel had accumulated over the decades.

The initial idea was to display only her costume jewelry, but the museum then asked Apfel to draw from her own wardrobe to style the mannequins the jewelry would adorn. The result was a small army of Apfels creations: colorful, large and completely unique.

The show sparked discussions with a warmth and enthusiasm rare in the fashion world, the New York Times reported in 2005.

Apfel's style required both a high visual sense and a lot of courage, said Harold Koda, curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the time of the exhibition. Her showcase was the first time the museum had held a clothing exhibition centered on a living person who was not a designer.

The ensembles traveled to the Norton Museum of Art in Palm Beach, Florida; the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York; and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.

After the exhibition, Apfel's life became a whirlwind of photo shoots, media appearances and high-profile collaborations. In 2011, she was appointed as a visiting professor at the University of Texas at Austin in the textile and apparel division.

At 90, Apfel starred in the documentary Maysles, published his book and signed a modeling contract. In 2018, Mattel, an El Segundo-based toy company, released a Barbie doll in Apfels' likeness, making her the oldest person to ever have a Barbie based on her.

Apfel, whose look transcended time and trends, knew no limits when it came to accessories and decoration: if you stay long enough, everything comes back, she said at 93.

However, the influential style icon never told others how to dress or how to live. She also wasn't a fan of showcasing her life on social media, she wrote in her book, although she did a verified Instagram account with 2.9 million followers at the time of his death.

Not only do I not work on social media, she wrote, but I do not endorse it. What I eat, what I do, where I go is no one's business.

And although Apfel said she's constantly asked for fashion advice, she hates giving guidelines. The worst fashion faux pas is looking in the mirror and seeing someone else, she wrote.

As for her own fashion sense, Apfel said she relies on her instincts.

It's not intellectual, it's all instinctive, she said in the documentary. I don't have rules because I'll just break them.

Apfel is survived by his nephew, Billy Apfel.