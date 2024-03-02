AMEN House of Scott County Hosts Third Annual Project Prom Dress Contest





GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) The gymnasium at Faith Baptist Church underwent a transformation Friday. Michele Carlisle, executive director of Scott County AMEN House, was joined by volunteers who created a prom boutique of sorts. Carlisle said, “I think dresses are coming from everywhere.” All dresses were donated for the Project Prom dress competition. This is the third time that Maison AMEN has organized this. Carlisle says, “I think we probably have 500 easily… but we have sizes from very small things all the way up to 22, 24, for sure.” Girls from Scott County and anywhere can hang out Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and choose what they need to look their best on the big night. Carlisle explains, “We have alterations available, which is amazing. The amount of love and energy that goes into making sure these dresses fit properly.” She remembers how expensive prom can be when her daughter went. As a mother, she describes the feeling of seeing her daughter all dressed up. She says: “You see and you want them to create all these beautiful memories while they're still at school, but you can also get a glimpse of what's to come and the beautiful young adults they're going to become .” Moms and daughters will be able to experience it. Organizers don't want anyone to worry about the cost of the ball, but focus on the memories. Michele wants people to know what their donation could mean. “So I understand the sentimental side. I have a daughter and she went to prom, and I have all the pictures and I have all these memories. But to me, they don't live in that dress. “They live on in the memories that we created. And this dress can go forward and create memories for another young woman. For me, my photos are enough,” Carlisle said. People will also be able to go out and purchase dresses and accessories on Friday, March 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and next Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

