New Del Amo Fashion Centers Youth Supervision Policy Takes Effect – Daily Breeze

Teenagers can no longer fly alone at Del Amo Fashion Center — at least not after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Torrance shopping center, owned by Simon Property Group, began implementing its new youth supervision policy on Friday March 1.

The policy, announced by Simon last week, requires minors to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. One adult will be allowed entry with up to four children, but the guardian will be responsible for the actions of any youth they accompany, the policy states.

The new policy follows large, chaotic fights at the mall in recent months, including one involving about 1,000 minors. These incidents led to the early closure of the shopping center and the temporary closure of nearby streets.

Shoppers on Friday said the new policy — coupled with an increased security presence — provided a feeling of security at one of the nation's largest and busiest malls.

Torrance police cars line the street on the east side of the Del Amo Fashion Center after new youth surveillance rules were implemented on Friday, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Raphael Richardson, Contributing Photographer)

Mall security officers and Torrance police man a checkpoint on the east side of the Del Amo Fashion Center after new youth surveillance policies were implemented Friday, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Raphael Richardson, collaborating photographer)

Mall shoppers pass through a checkpoint at the Del Amo Fashion Center after new youth surveillance rules were implemented on Friday, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Raphael Richardson, Contributing Photographer)

Police cars began arriving at the mall shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. Torrance police officers, alongside mall security officers, patrolled the premises. Signs describing the policy were visible throughout the center.

It's a good program, said Rainy Li, a Palos Verdes Peninsula resident.

Li, who had just finished shopping with her friend and compatriot Jackie Zhang on Friday afternoon, is the mother of a high school student and an elementary school student.

Li relied on her eldest to keep an eye on the youngest while she shopped with her friends at the mall. But after hearing about the teen fights last year, Li said, she canceled that arrangement.

Li also remembers smelling marajuana in the air and witnessing arrests by police during late-night visits to the mall.

With the new youth supervision program, Li said, she will feel more comfortable shopping at the mall.

Simon Property Group, for its part, said in a statement Thursday that the program is an enhancement to our existing security program in partnership with Torrance PD and with the support of the City of Torrance.

There will be additional security and police to help enforce this new policy,” the statement said, “and to provide a pleasant, family-friendly business environment.”

When age restrictions are in effect, adult supervisors, as well as those who appear to be unaccompanied minors, may be asked to show identification confirming that they are at least 18 years old. Failure to provide acceptable identification or follow the policy will result in people being asked to leave the premises, Simon said.

Acceptable forms of identification include a driver's license or state-issued ID, military ID, school ID, or passport with photo and date of birth.

The fashion center, Simon said in his statement, will implement the program “equally, fairly and non-discriminatory.”

The new policy aims to stem a trend of unruly incidents among youth at the Del Amo Fashion Center.

At the end of December, a gathering of 1,000 young people led to a fight at the fashion center. Torrance police arrested three girls and two boys, all of whom live in areas near the city, authorities said. Two other people were injured during the chaos.

Police closed the streets surrounding the mall for seven hours to put an end to the unrest.

Before that, in August, police were called to Del Amo to break up a fight also involving about 1,000 juveniles. Police responded after officers on foot patrol noticed a gathering of disruptive teenagers that were becoming larger and more unruly.

One officer was injured during the melee, prompting Torrance police to request help from other law enforcement agencies. The shopping center closed four hours ahead of schedule.

The summer incident occurred on National Movie Day, when many theaters across the country offered $4 movie tickets, including the AMC theater in Del Amo.

Witnesses and mall employees reported that the altercation began at the cinema before spreading throughout the mall.

Zhang was at the mall during the incident. She had just finished watching a movie there with her friends and their children. The theater locked its doors when the teens tried to rush in, Zhang said, so the adults were separated from two of the children in the group, who exited before the doors were closed.

We were very worried because we saw a lot of police outside and blood on the ground, Zhang said. I wouldn't want to go through that again.

Jessica Ruiz, another mall shopper, said Friday she heard about the fights on the news and thought it was good to have some sort of security like this, just to see how it improves the situation.

If they see some kind of slowdown,” the San Pedro resident said, “then maybe they can relax (this policy). »

David Montes, a lifelong Torrance resident, said he found out about the policy Friday because he saw a lot of police around the mall.

It's a good idea, he said, because it's safe for people, for stores and for businesses.