PCDC and Goodwill partnership helps inmates dress for success when released from prison | News

When an incarcerated person leaves prison to join the rest of the world, reintegration into society can be difficult. It helps to look the part.

Goodwill helps local inmates do just that, working with the Pulaski County Detention Center to make the best possible transition for those leaving its confines.

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, the nonprofit organization known for its thrift stores as well as its many community efforts and employment programs, announced this week its partnership with the Pulaski County Detention Center that will allow the facility prepare a stock of clothes. for prisoners upon their release.

It is an honor to work with Jailer Anthony McCollum, Deputy Michelle Bramble and all of the dedicated staff at the Pulaski County Detention Center, said Becky Wilson, Goodwill Career Services Director for the Somerset/East Region . They actively make every effort to reduce recidivism by providing inmates with connections to services at Goodwill and many others to ensure that their most basic needs are met once they re-enter society. They really want to see them succeed.

Representatives from local prisons received Goodwill gift certificates to area Goodwill stores for the clothing closet. In addition, according to Liberation of commercial assets.

McCollum said Goodwill and the detention center have had a relationship for some time, particularly regarding reentry programs.

Goodwill arrived early and was able to provide clothing. They help pay for boots and other things like that (that inmates) need for the welding class, he said. They also accept (inmates) and help them with soft skills; Every time they show up for their job placement interviews after taking our courses, Goodwill provides them with the clothes they can wear to their interviews. (Goodwill) has been a good community partner with us from pretty much the beginning when we started our reentry program.

The new initiative announced by Goodwill has come to fruition over the last month or so, noted McCollum, who said Goodwill has done more than it could to help the detention center. It is particularly useful for people who do not have appropriate clothing based on what they wear in detention.

We have people who come here; either their clothes are soiled and damaged and they can't leave with them, or they come here, like a gentleman came the other day and all he had on when they brought him in was a pair of shorts. Each time he was released, the temperature was very low in the teens, McCollum said.

I'm sure (it's) a big advantage for them, he added of the inmates. The only thing we can offer are orange jumpsuits to leave the prison. I'm sure they would prefer to go out in normal clothes.

McCollum said the deal with Goodwill was the result of a few individuals ready to be released and having nothing to wear. McCollum asked her programs coordinator, Michelle Bramble, to contact Goodwill and ask if they could help.

It's been wonderful working with Goodwill, Bramble said. They have done a lot over the years to help our inmates and help us make our program a success. Goodwill has also been helpful when inmates are released and to ensure they are prepared to reenter society.

Brandy Cook, a former inmate at the Pulaski County Detention Center, said she wouldn't be where she is today without the services Goodwill offered her after her release.

I am very grateful for the resources offered by Goodwill, Cook said. With their help, I was able to obtain a full-time job, am earning a college degree, and have learned life skills that will help me in everyday life.

To learn more about Goodwill’s mission, programs and services, visit GoodwillKY.org.