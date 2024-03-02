Pakistani woman saved from mob accused of blasphemy

Muhammad Abdul Hayee Nasir, student, Jamia Ahmadiyya International Ghana

Image: Library

On the morning of February 25, 2024, in a restaurant in Lahore, Pakistan, a disturbing scene unfolded. A woman wearing a shirt decorated with Arabic calligraphy found herself surrounded by an angry crowd. The crowd accused her of blasphemy, alleging that the writing on her shirt contained verses from the Holy Quran. Within moments, the crowd swelled to over 300 people, demanding his punishment.

In a poignant video captured by Al Jazeera, the visibly frightened woman took refuge in a corner of the restaurant. Men in the crowd shouted for him to take off his shirt, even demanding that he be beheaded. (Arabic calligraphy on clothes causes chaos in Pakistan. www.aljazeera.com)

The police intervened and negotiated with the crowd. Despite the volatile situation, a police officer managed to escort the woman to safety, protecting her from the crowd. She put her arm around the woman, now covered in a black dress and scarf, and made her way through the crowd. Other officers formed a chain with their arms to force their way through as people in the crowd pressed against them.

The woman was taken to the police station, where several religious scholars confirmed that the text on her dress was Arabic calligraphy and not verses from the Quran. Police then asked the academics to record a video stating their findings and claiming the woman was innocent.

I had no such intention, it happened by mistake. Nevertheless, I apologize for everything that happened and I will ensure that it does not happen again, she said, adding that she is a devout Muslim and would never commit blasphemy . (Pakistani woman dressed in Arabic script rescued from crowd shouting blasphemy www.bbc.com)

Religious scholars confirmed that the Arabic calligraphy on the woman's shirt bore no resemblance to Quranic verses. It was a simple drawing with the word halwameaning sweet in Arabic.

A deplorable situation in Pakistan

This incident highlights Pakistan's blasphemy law, which has become a tool of vigilante justice. Under this law, derogatory remarks against the Holy Propheton are punishable by death or imprisonment without appropriate legal proceedings.

This is the current situation in Pakistan, where anyone can level accusations of blasphemy against another person without proper investigation. The accused can face dire consequences, even death, without any legal action being taken against the accusers.

Last year, in August, a mob burned down Christian churches and homes in eastern Pakistan, accusing two members of the community of desecrating the Holy Quran. (Two Christians arrested in Pakistan for blasphemy www.aljazeera.com)

Additionally, this case highlights the plight of Ahmadis, a marginalized community targeted by the blasphemy law. It highlights the harsh realities of unfounded accusations and subsequent legal struggles endured by members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan, reflecting broader issues of discrimination and injustice. (Pakistan Report 2023, appgfreedomofreligionorbelief.org)

These are the injustices that are committed in a country that claims to follow Islamic teachings.

What does Islam teach us about suspicion?

This goes completely against the teachings of Islam. Islam emphasizes justice, compassion, tolerance and restraint in the face of unfounded suspicion. Quranic teachings exhort believers to avoid hasty judgments and uphold justice, regardless of personal biases.

Allah the Almighty states in the Holy Quran:

O you who believe! Avoid most suspicion; for suspicion is in some cases a sin. And no spying. (Surah al-Hujurat, Ch.49: V.13)

This verse clearly asks us to refrain from all suspicion. Faced with uncertainty on a subject, the Holy Quran advises us against making rash decisions. Instead, he advocates a thorough investigation before passing judgment by the relevant authorities.

In another place, Allah states:

And do not follow what you have no knowledge of. Truly, the ear, the eye, and the heart will all be called to account. (Surah Bani Israil, Ch.17: V.37)

This verse also teaches us that we should not follow what we know nothing about. In other words, we should not be suspicious of something of which we have no knowledge.

The crowd gathered around the woman failed to inquire into the real cause of the disorder. Instead, they blindly joined in after seeing others yelling at her. Had they adhered to these teachings, such chaos could have been avoided.

Then Allah the Almighty ordered the people to lower their eyes. He declares:

Tell the believers to hold their eyes and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Indeed, Allah is fully aware of what they are doing. (Surat an-Nur, Ch.24: V.31)

Despite Allah's command for men to lower their eyes, we saw hundreds of men shouting at a woman to take off her shirt, mistakenly believing that it contained Quranic verses. They even threatened his life.

Such behavior contradicts their claim to be honest men and followers of Islam. This highlights their deviation from Islamic teachings, raising questions about their sincerity in adhering to Islamic principles.

In the video, we observe blatant disregard for these commandments as men yell at a vulnerable woman to take off her shirt. It is shameful that they consider themselves Muslim men! This incident is deeply disturbing and one can only imagine the consequences had the police not intervened.

The Holy Propheton said that:

A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim, so he must not oppress him or hand him over to an oppressor. Whoever satisfies the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs; the one who brought his [Muslim] brother out of discomfort, Allah will bring him out of the discomforts on the Day of Resurrection, and whoever has filtered a Muslim, Allah will make him filter on the Day of Resurrection. (Sahih al-BukhariKitab al-Mazalim, Hadith No. 2442)

Instead of demanding forgiveness from the woman, the clerics and others involved should have apologized to her for mistakenly identifying the Arabic calligraphy on her shirt as Quranic verses.

What is the punishment for blasphemy in Islam?

No such punishment is prescribed in the Holy Quran or in any of the traditions of the Holy Prophet.on. Islam advocates respect for all religions in the interest of peace in society, but it provides no punishment for blasphemy, despite the offense it can cause believers.

We have evidence in the traditions of the Holy Propheton where Abdullah bin Ubayy bin Salul (known as the leader of the hypocrites) continually abused the Holy Propheton and opposed him in Medina.

Upon his death, the Holy Propheton stood up to offer his funeral prayers but one of his companions asked him: O Messenger of Allah! Do you offer prayer for this man even though he said this and that on such and such a day? The Holy Propheton ignored his statements and continued to offer funeral prayers for the deceased. (Sahih al-BukhariKitab at-tafsir, Hadith 4670)

The above example shows that the Holy Propheton never ordered punishment for anyone who insulted or mistreated him or God; rather, he went to pray for them so that they would be well guided. (What is the punishment for blasphemy in Islam?, www.alislam.org)

So when the Holy Propheton he himself never punished anyone for blasphemy, so who are these people to inflict punishment on someone? The saddest thing is that the woman was not even guilty of the crime she was accused of.

In conclusion, the incident highlights the urgent need for reform of Pakistan's blasphemy laws. It is a wake-up call to uphold justice, promote religious tolerance and prevent the persecution of innocent individuals in the name of religion. May Allah guide the people of Pakistan towards the path of righteousness and compassion. Amen.