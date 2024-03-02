Fashion
New York fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102
Iris Apfel, New York interior designer, businesswoman and fashion icon, died Friday at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 102.
Representatives confirmed his death but did not announce an official cause of death.
Born Iris Barrel on August 29, 1921, the Astoria, Queens native would later become known for her irreverent fashion sensebold glasses and oversized jewelry.
As a young woman, she studied art history at New York University, after which she worked as an editor for Women's Wear Daily and then as an interior design assistant.
In 1948, she married Carl Apfel, to whom she remained married for 67 years until his death in 2015. Together, the Apfels ran a textile business in Long Island City for more than four decades, specializing in reproductions of 17th century fabrics. , 18th and 19th centuries.
Among their many high-profile clients, Apfels Old World Weavers has contracted with the White House for nine presidencies. Apfel's work as White House decorator included collaboration on Jacqueline Kennedy's renovation and restoration of the First Family's official residence.
Before and after the Kennedy administration, Apfels' work at the White House consisted primarily of replicating historic fabrics, but Mrs. Kennedy wanted a different approach to her renovation.
She employed a very famous Parisian designer to spruce up the house and make it a real Frenchie, and the design community went crazy, Apfel reflected in 2015. After that, we had to drop everything and start again.
In 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute held an exhibition on the Apfels style entitled Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel collection. It was the first time the institute had held an exhibition for a living person who was not a fashion designer. The exhibition was so successful that it toured several museums.
Apfel was also the subject of Iris, the latest documentary from Albert Maysles, who with his brother directed the 1970 Rolling Stones documentary Gimme Shelter and the cult classic Gray Gardens.
She also appeared in the 2017 documentary If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, alongside many other famous people over 90, including Carl Reiner, Betty White and Dick Van Dyke.
Although the Apfels retired from the textile business in 1992, in its later years Apfel partnered with numerous brands on fashion, furniture and home decor collections.
She also found fame on social media late in life, amassing nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where his bio proclaims: “More is more and less boring.”
Following Apfels' death, fans and fellow fashion stars flooded social media with tributes.
You have mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration, wrote Lenny Kravitz on the Instagram post announcing his death.
“She really did it all,” said former California First Lady Maria Shriver. “She was a businesswoman, she was a model, she was a fashion icon, she was a college professor, she was the star of a documentary, she was a Barbie doll!” Iris is truly proof that age is just a numberand that we only have one life, so we must all live.
The designer Tommy Hilfiger for his part remembers Apfel as “a world-renowned fashion icon due to her incredible talent not only as an artist, but also as an influencer.”
“She had an incredible effect on so many people with her big heart and magic touch,” he said. “She will go down in history as an innovator and leader in the world of textiles, style and innovation!”
