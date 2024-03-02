Experience the magic of prom with the Cinderella Society's two-day dress event





Credit: Cinderella Society Facebook page LEONARDTOWN, Md. Mark your calendar for March 16-17 at Tolerance Hall at the St. Mary County Fairgrounds, where high school students will have a transformative prom experience! Last year marked the first-ever prom dress donation event for St. Marys County, a charitable initiative led by Brittany Gill and Katrina Cropp, aimed at providing free prom dresses, accessories and tuxedos to local students. This year marks an exciting expansion as the event transforms into the Cinderella Society, a rebranding inspired by the original name that sparked their mission. Before the pandemic, Cinderella Society events once graced the Lexington Park Library. This year, Gill and Cropp remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting teens in need. “We thought it was especially important that students have as enjoyable a prom as possible after everything they've been through the last two years,” Gill told BayNet last year. Credit: Cinderella Society Facebook page The event now extends over two days. The duo is now accepting donations of formal wear, accessories and any other items to help participants complete their look. An updated list of donation drop box locations can be found at Cinderella Society Facebook page. “We have a bigger space and it will last two days this year! exclaimed Gill, reflecting on the growth of the initiative. Last year's event was a significant success, but this year promises to be even better, with Gill expressing: “The joy of seeing the girls find their dresses made all the work and time worth it ! “We would like to see a larger and more diverse audience come. Eighth graders who need a dress for their eighth grade dance, students who need a dress for a prom. Everyone is welcome!” emphasized Gill. The event aims to provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for all participants, ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome. Gill stressed the importance of adding “a little bit of magic” into the search for the perfect dress or tuxedo, to ensure no one misses out on the prom experience. We'll have people on site to help us with hair and makeup and we'll have seamstresses to help us see through minor alterations, Gill said. Thanks to the dedication of the Cinderella Society and the support of the community, this year's event promises to be truly enchanting for everyone involved. Credit: Cinderella Society Facebook page Credit: Cinderella Society Facebook page Contact our press office at [email protected] Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebaynet.com/experience-the-magic-of-prom-with-cinderella-societys-two-day-dress-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos