Fashion icon Iris Apfel here





Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address. Iris Apfel, fashion celebrity and icon known for her eccentric style, has died. She was 102 years old. No cause of death was given. Lori Sale, Apfel's agent, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. His death was also announced on his Instagram page, which had almost 3 million followers. “Iris Barrel Apfel. August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024,” the social media post reads. AMISH-INSPIRED SOUTHERN URBAN LEATHER BAGS BRAND NEW SUCCESS She reportedly died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. Born on August 29, 1921, Apfel was famous for her irreverent character, eye-catching outfits, mixing haute couture and oversized costume jewelry. A classic Apfel look would pair, for example, a feather boa with strands of chunky beads, bracelets, and a jacket decorated with Native American beads. With her large, round, black-rimmed glasses, bright red lipstick, and short white hair, she stood out at every fashion show she attended. “I'm not pretty and I never will be, but that doesn't matter,” she once said. “I have something much better. I have style.” THE MOST EXPENSIVE SHOES IN THE WORLD FOR ONLY $17 MILLION Apfel amassed an extensive collection of clothing and accessories, prompting the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to open an exhibition of her wardrobe. The exhibition, inaugurated in 2005, was entitled: “Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel Collection”. Apfel was an expert in ancient textiles and fabrics. She and her husband Carl owned a textile manufacturing company, Old World Weavers, and specialized in restoration work, including projects at the White House under six different U.S. presidents. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Her celebrity clients included Este Lauder and Greta Garbo. In his later years, Apfel appeared in advertisements for brands like MAC Cosmetics and Kate Spade. She also designed a line of accessories and jewelry for Home Shopping Network, collaborated with H&M on a sold-out collection in minutes of brightly colored clothing, jewelry and shoes, launched a makeup line with Ciat London, a collection eyewear with Zenni and partnered with Ruggable on flooring. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-icon-iris-apfel-dead-at-102 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos