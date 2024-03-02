Georgina Rodriguez dress inspired by Ronaldo's Man United kit





Georgina Rodrguez showed off her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Manchester United kit-inspired dress during the Vetements show at Paris Fashion Week. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images A football jersey isn't the first thing you'd expect to see on the Paris Fashion Week runway. But when you talk about Cristiano Ronaldoeverything is possible. Georgina Rodriguez, partner of the five-time Ballon d'Or, surprised the public in the French capital on Friday with an outfit that quickly went viral: a dress inspired by her iconic Manchester United number 7 jersey. – Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US) The design, from Swiss fashion brand Vetements, transformed the Premier League club's kit into a long, flowing red dress, with Ronaldo's name and number on the front. Editor's Choice 2 Related The dress was reportedly signed by the 39-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who now plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Rodrguez has been a regular at Paris Fashion Week over the years, but this is believed to be her first time walking the catwalk. Although the dress – part of Vetement's fall 2024 collection – is clearly a tribute to Ronaldo's two spells at Old Trafford, there is no sign of the United badge, presumably to avoid any problems with unwanted mark. On the back, it featured a message that appeared to be handwritten by Ronaldo, saying “For the love of my life Gio x Vetements” alongside another signature. Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Both Rodriguez and Ronaldo are usually active on social media, but neither has posted about the outfit yet. Ronaldo himself has been a fashion enthusiast over the years and has his own clothing and underwear brand “CR7”, as well as a wide range of brands. Vetements has been an influential presence in contemporary fashion over the past decade, with one of its founders becoming creative director of luxury fashion house Balenciaga. Peter White/Getty Images Some commenters linked Rodriguez's dress to the so-called “blokecore” movement, a soccer-inspired fashion trend that involves wearing vintage soccer jerseys, jeans, and sneakers, although this is a version more refined. Reactions to the influencer's outfit were mixed. Fashion magazine Vogue didn't refer to Rodrguez by name, preferring to focus on some of the other 89 designs or “looks” in the collection, but he did make an unflattering reference to “evening dresses cut from clingy jersey.” People magazine Hi was more positive, describing Rodriguez as looking “like a professional model, as she walked the runway with a hot face.”

