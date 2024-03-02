Alison Brie on Apples Never Fall and Working with Annette Bening





Location via natural retreats Alison Brie may have expressed the opportunity to work with Annette Bening. As Brie remembers it, she was doing press for the 2023 romantic comedy. Someone I knew a collaboration with her actor-filmmaker husband, Dave Franco. Interviewers constantly asked her about her favorite romantic comedy, and she always gave the same answer: The American President with Annette Bening, she proudly declares on the phone on a cruise Desert Interstate 10 to Los Feliz. It's my favorite movie of all time. Apparently, every day for those two weeks, she spoke Bening's name into the universe. Then, in the middle of her press tour, she received an offer: the opportunity to star alongside Bening in what is now Brie's latest project, the Peacock limited series Apples never fallwhich will premiere on March 14. If Annette Bening signed something, she said, I know it's going to be good. It was kismet. Apples never fallthe third television adaptation of Big little lies And Nine complete strangers author Liane Moriarty, delves into the cracks beneath the shiny veneer of the Delaneys, a seemingly perfect family of tennis obsessions. What unfolds is a family saga flanked by complex marital dynamics between two former tennis coaching parents, secrets kept by their four adult children, a suspected murder, and a troublesome stranger. For Brie, it wasn't just Bening that drew her to the mystery miniseries, but also the prospect of portraying the antithesis of her many Type-A alter-egos.

