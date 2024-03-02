Men's squash heads to Potter Cup semi-finals with 8-1 win over Colombia





PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. – The third-ranked University of Pennsylvania men's squash team defeated sixth-ranked Columbia, 8-1, at the Arlen Specter Squash Center in a Potter Cup quarterfinal Friday afternoon. With the win, the Quakers advance to the semifinals and a rematch with the team they tied for the Ivy League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the regular season, Princeton. The first wave featured Salman Khalil , Abdelrahman Dweek And Rehan Luthra . Dweek earned the first point of the day for the Quakers with a 29-minute sweep at #5. In Khalil's first time playing at No. 2 this season, he extended Penn's lead with another sweep. The longest match of the day belonged to Rehan Luthra as he lost his first two matches and came back to win the next three at #8. Varun Chitturi won a close first match 13-11, but then dominated the next two matches at No. 6 en route to their victory. After abandoning his first game, Omar Hafez came back to win the next three to earn the fifth point and seal the match for Penn. Nick Spizzirri , Nathan Kueh And Sham Gambhir were then presented for the Quakers. Kueh fell in the first match, but nailed the next three for the win at #4. Spizzirri's match was apprehended after the second match, after leading 2-0, Spizzirri took the victory by default at No. 1. Gambhir opened the match with a win in the first game at No. 9, but fell in the next three, handing over a point to the Lions. Santry Fund closed out the day for Penn, and after trailing 2-0 at No. 7, he took home the victory. Results Nick Spizzirri (Penn) def. Franklyn Smith (Columbia) (default) Salman Khalil (Penn) def. Harold Castiaux (Colombia) 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 Omar Hafez (Penn) def. Shaurya Bawa (Colombia) 6-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-8 Nathan Kueh (Penn) def. Laszlo Godde (Colombia) 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 Abdelrahman Dweek (Penn) def. Jacob Bulbulia (Colombia) 11-8, 11-2, 11-7 Varun Chitturi (Penn) def. Zach Nam (Colombia) 13-11, 11-2, 11-4 Santry Fund (Penn) def. Paarth Ambani (Columbia) (default) Rehan Luthra (Penn) def. Rutvik Rau (Colombia) 9-11, 12-14, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 Adam Goad (Columbia) def. Shaam Gambhir (Penn) 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-5 Following Penn and Princeton will face off at 11 a.m. at the Specter Squash Center. The other semifinal will pit top-seeded Trinity against fifth-seeded Yale, with the Bulldogs beating No. 4 Harvard 7-2 and the Bantams edging eighth-seeded Drexel 5-4. #CombatOnPenn

