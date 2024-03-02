



Quinnipiac to Brown

Sunday March 3, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Pizzitola Sports Center | Providence, RI HAMDEN, CT. Quinnipiac men's tennis hits the road for the second weekend in a row, traveling to Providence to take on Brown on Sunday morning. SCOUTING BROWN Brown went 3-11 with wins over Boston College, Siena and Fairfield.

QU hasn't beaten Brown in 11 tries since 2011. LOSSES AGAINST LIU AND THE ARMY On Saturday, February 24, the Bobcats lost a close battle to LIU.

Even though they lost the doubles point, Shaurya Sood , Donovan Brown And Finn Burridge each won their singles matches.

, And each won their singles matches. On Sunday, February 25, QU lost 4-0 to Army. LOSS AT MONMOUTH QU fell 6-1 to Monmouth last Sunday afternoon.

Finn Burridge got the Bobcats' only point, winning their No. 6 singles match 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (2). LOST ROAD IN BRYANT Daniel with you And Finn Burridge were the only winners in the Bobcats' 5-2 loss at Bryant on Saturday, February 10.

And were the only winners in the Bobcats' 5-2 loss at Bryant on Saturday, February 10. Velek won her match in three sets after overcoming the first set loss.

Burridge won in straight sets in 6th place. HOME VICTORY OVER SAINT MICHAEL'S QU won in dominant fashion, 7-0 against Saint Michael's, on Saturday, February 3rd.

They won every doubles match, losing only five matches in total.

The Bobcats also won every singles match losing only one set. LOSS AGAINST TEMPLE BRAUN SIMO NAMED MAAC TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK Wednesday afternoon, first year Carlos Braun-Simo was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week after a 3-1 weekend for the Bobcats.

was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week after a 3-1 weekend for the Bobcats. The Munich, Germany native has already won seven singles matches as a Bobcat. LOSS AT YALE On Sunday, January 28, the Bobcats lost 6-1 to Yale University at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center in New Haven.

The only winner was Carlos Braun-Simo at No. 4 in singles. He beat Walker Oberg of Yale, 6-1, 3-6, 12-10. FIRST VICTORY OVER HOFSTRA SEASON OPENING LOSS TO ST. JEANS QU lost its first game of the season at St. John's 7-0 on Wednesday, January 24.

Even though they didn't win the doubles point, Shaurya Sood And Daniel with you won their match 6-3.

And won their match 6-3. Graduate student Daniel with you won the only singles set for the Bobcats, winning the second set of their match 6-4. #2 PRESEASON RANKINGS The Bobcats were selected second in the MAAC preseason coaches poll, receiving 43 points and two first-place votes. AUTUMN QU competed in three events during its fall season, finishing with an overall singles record of 23-15 and a doubles record of 14-13.

Shaurya Sood advanced to the singles round of 16 at the ITA Regional Championships at Yale before falling in straight sets.

advanced to the singles round of 16 at the ITA Regional Championships at Yale before falling in straight sets. Good and Carlos Braun-Simo each went 5-1 in singles play in the fall.

each went 5-1 in singles play in the fall. The first year doubles tandem of Finn Burridge And Carlos Braun-Simo went 6-3 overall in the fall. LAST YEAR (2022-23) The Bobcats went 10-10 overall during the 2022-23 regular season, going 4-2 in league play to capture a share of the MAAC regular season title under coach- first year leader. Bryan Adinolfi .

. QU defeated Marist, 4-3, on April 16 to clinch the second seed in the playoffs. KARAGOZOGLU AND SOOD EARN ALL-MAAC HONORES Quinnipiac Men's Tennis Student-Athletes Kemal Karagozoglu And Shaurya Sood earned first-team All-MAAC status at No. 1 in doubles, as revealed by the league office on Friday, April 21.

And earned first-team All-MAAC status at No. 1 in doubles, as revealed by the league office on Friday, April 21. Karagozoglu and Sood helped lead the Bobcats to a perfect 6-0 record from the MAAC's No. 1 doubles spot during the regular season. The duo went 12-3 overall at No. 1 doubles. STATISTICS / LEADERS 2022-23 NEW ARRIVALS A STRONG GROUP RETURNING To stay up to date on Quinnipiac men's tennis, follow the Bobcats on Twitter/Instagram @QU_MTEN or visit www.gobobcats.com

