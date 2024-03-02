Fashion
Iris Apfel, Eccentric Fashion Icon and Textile Expert, Dies at 102
Beth J. Harpaz
NEW YORK Iris Apfel, a textile expert, interior designer and fashion celebrity known for her eccentric style, has died. She was 102 years old.
His death was confirmed Friday by his sales agent, Lori Sale, who called Apfel “extraordinary.” No cause of death was given. It was also announced on her verified Instagram account Friday, which celebrated a day earlier as Leap Day represented the 102-year-old's half-birthday.
Born on August 29, 1921, Apfel was famous for her irreverent and eye-catching outfits, mixing haute couture and oversized costume jewelry. A classic Apfel look would pair, for example, a feather boa with strands of chunky beads, bracelets, and a jacket decorated with Native American beads.
With her large, round, black-rimmed glasses, bright red lipstick, and short white hair, she stood out at every fashion show she attended.
Her style has been the subject of museum exhibitions and a 2014 documentary film, “Iris,” directed by Albert Maysles.
“I'm not pretty and I never will be, but that doesn't matter,” she once said. “I have something much better. I have style.”
Apfel found late fame on social media, amassing nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where her profile states: “More is more and less is boring.” On TikTokShe attracted 215,000 followers as she learned about fashion and style and promoted recent collaborations.
“Being stylish and being fashionable are two totally different things,” she said in a TikTok video. “You can easily buy your way into becoming fashionable. Style, I think, is in your DNA. It involves originality and courage.”
Iris Apfel considers retirement “a fate worse than death”
She never retired, telling “Today”: “I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number comes up doesn't mean you have to Stop.”
Apfel was an expert in ancient textiles and fabrics. She and her husband Carl owned a textile manufacturing company, Old World Weavers, and specialized in restoration work, including projects at the White House under six different U.S. presidents. Apfel's famous clients included Estée Lauder and Greta Garbo.
Apfel's fame exploded in 2005 when the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York held an exhibition about her called “Rara Avis,” Latin for “rare bird.” The museum described his style as “both witty and exuberant and idiosyncratic.”
Its originality is usually revealed in its mix of high and low fashion Dior haute couture with flea market finds, 19th century ecclesiastical clothing with Dolce & Gabbana lizard pants. The museum said its “layered combinations” defied “aesthetic conventions” and “even at its most extreme and baroque” represented a “boldly graphic modernity.”
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, was one of several museums nationwide to host a traveling version of the exhibit. Apfel then decided to donate hundreds of pieces to Peabody, including haute couture dresses, to help them build what she called “a fabulous fashion collection.” The Museum of Fashion & Lifestyle, located near Apfel's winter home in Palm Beach, Florida, is also planning a gallery dedicated to displaying items from Apfel's collection.
Apfel was born in New York to Samuel and Sadye Barrel. His mother owned a store.
Apfel's fame in her later years included appearances in commercials for brands like MAC Cosmetics and Kate Spade. She also designed a line of accessories and jewelry for Home Shopping Network, collaborated with H&M on a sold-out collection in minutes of brightly colored clothing, jewelry and shoes, launched a makeup line with Ciate London, a collection eyewear with Zenni and partnered with Ruggable on flooring.
In a 2017 interview with AP, at the age of 95, she said that among her favorite contemporary designers were Ralph Rucci, Isabel Toledo and Naeem Khan, but added: “I have so much that I don't Don't go looking.” When asked about her fashion advice, she said: “Everyone should find their own way. I'm a big individualist. I don't like trends. If you learn who you are, what you look like and what you can manage, you will know what to do.
She dubbed herself “the accidental icon,” which became the title of a book she published in 2018 filled with her memories and style musings. Odes to Apfel abound, from a Barbie like him to T-shirts, glasses, artwork and dolls.
Apfel's husband predeceased her. They had no children.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/03/01/iris-apfel-dead-at-102/72813780007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's controversial remarks raise questions about pressure from black voters
- Priyanka's mother had this to say when asked about her absence from Ambani's party | Bollywood
- Women's tennis suffers 6-1 setback in Dayton
- Iris Apfel, Eccentric Fashion Icon and Textile Expert, Dies at 102
- Local governments in Japan intensify their measures to confront earthquakes; Building improvements are the most common plan
- Kacey Musgraves: Country music is timeless | Entertainment
- KSCSTE Technology Fest at IIT Palakkad showcases innovation and creativity
- Mahmood Khan Achakzai nominated by Imran Khan as presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari | World News
- Jokowi's optimism about Indonesia's progress in 3 periods with endorsement
- UK Open: Luke Littler beats James Wade as Michael van Gerwen loses to Mensur Suljovic at Minehead | dart news
- It's time for Hollywood to stop erasing Jews
- Report: College football set to approve three major rule changes for the 2024 season