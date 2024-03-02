Iris Law on her must-have H&M studio dress, vintage shopping in Paris and her passion for 'Sad Girl' music

Iris Law is no stranger to making a fashion statement. Whether it's showing up at the Fashion Awards in Comme des Garons Fall/Winter 2007, mixing an H&M Beyonc in 2003) with finesse. Law's dedication to a landmark fashion moment that tends to veer between eclectic and romantic should not be overlooked, and the British model put her skills to good use earlier this week at the festive launch of H&M's latest SS24 Studio collection , a stone's throw from the emblematic Opera, Palais Garnier.

Mike Marsland Iris Law at the Fashion Awards in 2022.

Wearing a deep V-neck snake print dress from the line and black heels, the 23-year-old, with slits in her eyebrows and bleached blonde locks parted in the middle and slicked back, your eyes won't can stop themselves from gravitating. towards her. It's so easy to wear and it has pockets!, Law said excitedly. ELLE UK of her daring look, alongside Alex Chung, equally attractive in a beige trench coat, a striped shirt and 70s-style flared jeans.

Looking at her immaculate glamorous, avant-garde dress, you'd never know that the model spent the day relaxing in her hotel, a rarity for the model during Paris Fashion Week, and it's all thanks to the Parisian rain. Usually I have meetings or spend the day in a gallery, but I have to spend it in bed! When I found out I had a day off, I said to myself: Woohoo!.

Revolving around the space, which served as a temporary exhibition venue called The House During fashion week leading up to the upcoming collection (available to the public on March 12), Law took to the stands with standout looks from the collection. She marveled at a teal leather trench coat and a sparkly number.

What are his plans for the rest of fashion week, the final series of big four shows? I love meeting new ceramicists and seeing artwork, said Law, who owns her pottery studio. A few days before fashion week, ELLE UK I caught up with the model to discover her favorite dining spots, where she shops vintage, learns about pottery and her current beauty obsession.

The Studio AW24 collection has over 40 pieces. What is your favorite item from the collection?

This snake print dress that I chose to wear to celebrate the launch is probably my favorite piece. It's super cute and easy to style, it's a unique outfit. Plus, it's not too tight and you can simply pair it with boots. I also love the blue trench coat!

How would you wear the snake print dress as an everyday piece in your wardrobe?

In fact, I would wear a shirt under the dress with knitted tights, a pair of flat boots or heels.

Naturally, since we are in Paris, we need to know what you like to do the most here.

Eat and see my friends. There is so much good food in Paris. And when it's not raining, it's as nice as London in my opinion. You can walk around and have a smooth day by going to a store; a coffee or a drink. Paris Fashion Week lets you explore art and see great fashion.

Courtesy of H&M Hari Nef, Iris Law and Alexa Chung at the H&M Studio launch party.

What is your favorite restaurant in town?

Probably Chez Janou. It's fun, French and delicious. They have everything from ravioli to chocolate mousse. Yes Yes Paris offers excellent vegan Jamaican cuisine. It's run by a young team and they just create what they feel like that day. There is also amazing Asian food in Paris and I want to try this place called Dong N. It has a lot of traditional Korean food, it's a smaller menu with some interesting things including shaved ice desserts.

What do you do when you are alone in Paris?

Vintage shopping. New Paris is run by the sweetest girl and it has a wide range of designer pieces and independent brands. Every time I go there, I always find something. I have never visited the store and left with anything.

Courtesy of H&M SS24 H&M Studio

Do you have a most played artist or song at the moment?

I'm super obsessed with songs. My musical tastes change depending on my mood and currently I'm in a soft, sleepy mood. I just listened to the cover of Waiting In Vain by Daniel Caesar for the film Bob Marley: A love I played it a lot. I listen to my friend Mustafa the poet charges, and the Bugsy Malone soundtrack. It's all very “sad girl who misses winter needs a hug” via earphone vibrations.

What item of clothing do you wear regularly at the moment?

My agent and I laughed about it earlier, but I have a gray button-up cardigan that I've worn for three years straight. I wore it today! It's like a comforting blanket. If I had looked on my phone at what I was wearing over the past few years, I guarantee I would have worn it at some point during the day.

You like glittery eyes and accentuated looks. What is your secret?

I have a glitter eyeliner that I bought from Daiso in Japan for 1, and I just put the glitter in different places on my face. Sometimes it's on the top of my lip; sometimes it's under my eyes, above my eyes, or between my brow crevices. I love wearing glitter and it's something I do even if I'm going to my pottery studio alone or dining alone. I love Isamaya Ffrench silver lip gloss and any kind of orange and rust gloss.

Courtesy of H&M SS24 H&M Studio

You took a pottery class and now have your own pottery studio. What do you love most about pottery?

When I worked in a ceramic workshop in Fuji, the teachers said that sometimes the clay fell off the wheel or that there was a bubble in the clay. So, it teaches you to be patient, and not to get too attached to things because, even once cooked, they could break in the oven.

What have you learned about yourself during this process?

Finding something outside of modeling has been great. I went to college for textiles and have always been creative. When I finished school I knew I wanted to find some sort of balance outside of modeling, it's nice to have another outlet. Now, whenever I travel, I always go to ceramic exhibitions or try to meet new ceramic artists.

The H&M Studio S/S24 collection launches globally in selected stores and on hm.com on March 12.

