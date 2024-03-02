USC men's basketball returns to Colonial Life Arena to face Florida: Game preview





COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – The Gamecocks are set to wrap up the 2023-24 home slate with two top-25 matchups. No. 18 South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena for its final two home games of the 2023-24 regular season starting Saturday, hosting No. 24 Florida for a crucial matchup with the SEC title race and seeding implications for the upcoming SEC tournament on the doubleheader. Tip-off is scheduled for noon in a game that will be simulcast on ESPN and SEC Network. This is the first matchup of the CLA's top 25 teams since the two programs faced off in January 2017, a 57-53 victory for the Gamecocks over the Gators. USC looks to continue its winning streak after beating Texas A&M in nail-biting fashion on Wednesday. Point guard Meechie Johnson took an inside pass with less than 10 seconds left and drove the lane before connecting to Davis, who made a layup to take the lead. “We had good rhythm moving the ball up,” South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. We had such a good rhythm that I was just going to let it play out. Carolina faces another top team in rebounding tomorrow, as Florida leads the nation in rebounds per game (43.7). The Gators are second to Texas A&M in offensive rebounds per game with 15.8. Florida's fast-paced offense averages 84.7 points per game, which ranks third in the SEC and ninth nationally. The Gators are also in the top 20 in free throw attempts per game (16th, 23.9) and blocks per game (12th, 5.3). The Gators are led by two-star transfers. Junior transfer Walter Clayton Jr. leads the team with 16.8 points per game. UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin is another key player, averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 assists while shooting an incredible 42.6 percent from three. The final two home games of the season are crucial games for the Gamecocks, facing two nationally ranked SEC teams for their final two games at Colonial Life Arena. It seems like every match gets harder and harder and it seems like there's more at stake each time, Paris said. The team will face No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday, March 6, in a crucial game before the SEC tournament. Tennesee, led by potential NBA lottery pick Dalton Knecht, lost to the Gamecocks at home on January 30. Feel more informed, prepared and connected with WIS. For more free content like this, subscribe to our E-mailAnd download our applications. Do you have feedback that can help us improve? Click here. Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

